The Supreme Court warned states and Union Territories in the Yamuna basin of penalties if they fail to curb pollution in the river
A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan directed the Central Pollution Control Board to monitor water quality at every entry and exit point
The court said worsening water quality in any state, Union Territory or district would make the concerned authority accountable and liable for penalty
The Supreme Court has warned states and Union Territories in the Yamuna basin of penalties if they fail to control pollution in the river. It also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor water quality at every entry and exit point along the river.
A bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Manmohan said the warning was necessary because pollution levels have kept rising despite substantial spending on cleaning the Yamuna. The bench also made clear that if water quality worsens while passing through a state, Union Territory or district, the authority concerned would be held accountable and penalised.
The court tied the river’s condition to wider failures in local governance. “Everything that is wrong with civic administration in the towns, cities and villages situated along the banks of the river is reflected in the poor health of the river and in the 520 drains that discharge wastewater into the Yamuna,” the Court observed.
CPCB Compliance Orders
The court widened the CPCB’s role. It asked the pollution watchdog to suggest a formula to calculate compensation for pollution breaches, with states allowed to recover that compensation from polluters and negligent officers after an inquiry.
It also ordered all central and state bodies to assist the CPCB without delay. That direction covers ministries, organisations, authorities and departments, which must provide administrative, logistical, technical, operational and infrastructural support to the board and its authorised officers.
The court directed Commissioners of Police, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to provide adequate executive magistrate and armed police assistance to CPCB inspection teams whenever the board requisitions it. The CPCB must also carry out quarterly surprise inspections, and environmental compensation will be recoverable for every day of non-compliance.
Officer Nominations Deadline
The court also set a two-week deadline for accountability appointments. Chief Secretaries of all Yamuna basin states and Union Territories, along with Secretaries of the concerned central ministries, have been directed to nominate a senior officer not below the rank of Special Secretary as a nodal officer.
The order covers Yamuna-basin states and Union Territories as well as the relevant central ministries. The river states reported are Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with Delhi covered as a Union Territory.
Plant monitoring is also under tighter scrutiny. All sewage treatment plants (STPs), Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and government-commissioned biogas plants must install tamper-proof smart energy meters within one month. Treatment plants must also upload live data on their operations and discharge quality.
As of reports published November 16-17, 2026, no specific state, Union Territory or central ministry had publicly been identified as having named its nodal officer. The coverage described the Supreme Court’s direction to make the nominations rather than completed appointments.
The court has also ordered that each treatment-plant officer and major-drain officer be named on a public portal and that monthly compliance affidavits be filed.
The one-month deadline for tamper-proof smart energy meters remains in place. The case is next listed for January 13, 2027.
Political War Of Words
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday gave a satirical piece of advice to the BJP leaders attending a brainstorming meet in Mathura. Yadav advised the leaders to take a dip in the Yamuna before their meeting.
"I would advise all those coming to Mathura to start their programme with a dip in the Yamuna and sipping its water (aachman). That would be auspicious," the SP chief said.
Then he aimed a jibe at BJP leaders. ” And if someone falls ill, they should arrange for a good doctor from somewhere." The former UP Chief Minister’s comments can be seen as an attack on the ruling party over the issue of Yamuna’s pollution.