Why Is The Yamuna Covered With Glacier-Like Layers Of Toxic Foam?

The Yamuna’s glacier-like white foam is mainly caused by detergent surfactants mixing with pollutant-laden water and trapping air bubbles.
A 22-km stretch of the river through Delhi accounts for nearly 80% of its pollution load.
Seasonal anti-foam drives can reduce visible froth around Chhath Puja.
Every year, as winter sets in and Chhath Puja approaches, stretches of the Yamuna in Delhi vanish beneath thick white mounds that, from a distance, look almost like snowdrifts or glacial ice. Up close, it is something far less picturesque: a dense, chemical-laden froth that has become the most visible annual symbol of how polluted India's capital has let one of its most sacred rivers become.
The foam is not a natural phenomenon, and it is not harmless. It is the visible endpoint of decades of untreated sewage, industrial effluent and household detergent flowing into a river that, by the time it reaches Delhi, has little capacity left to cleanse itself.
What Exactly Causes The Toxic Foam?
The froth forms through a fairly well-understood chemical process. Phosphate-based surfactants — the active ingredients in detergents and soaps, discharged from households and small commercial laundries — accumulate in the Yamuna's slow-moving, oxygen-depleted water as it passes through Delhi.
When this surfactant-laden water hits a turbulent stretch, most notably the Okhla Barrage, the agitation traps air bubbles, and the surfactants form a stable film around them. That film is strong enough to hold the bubbles together rather than letting them pop, building up into the thick, persistent mounds of foam visible on the surface. Testing at these hotspots has found phosphate concentrations up to 100 times normal background levels.
Why Does It Look Like Glacial Ice Or Snow?
The sheer density and scale of the foam are what create the glacier-like visual effect. A second pollutant compounds the first: filamentous bacteria that thrive on decaying organic matter from untreated sewage.
When the river receives sewage rich in proteins and carbohydrates, these bacteria bloom, and the extracellular substances they produce make the surfactant-driven foam denser and more structurally stable — thick enough to pile into drifting white mounds that can sit on the water's surface for hours, rather than a thin, quickly dispersing scum.
Why Is The Foam Actually Toxic?
The same bubble structure that gives the foam its visual drama also makes it dangerous — it concentrates pollutants from the water into a denser surface layer. Environmental experts have repeatedly flagged high levels of ammonia and phosphates in the foam, alongside heavy metals and pathogens carried over from untreated sewage.
Exposure is linked to respiratory and skin problems, a serious concern given that thousands of devotees, many from Delhi's large Poorvanchali community, stand knee- or waist-deep in the river every year for Chhath Puja rituals, often in direct contact with the froth itself.
Where Does All This Pollution Actually Come From?
The scale of the problem is concentrated in a surprisingly short stretch of river: just 22 kilometres of the Yamuna's course through Delhi accounts for nearly 80 per cent of its total pollution load. That stretch absorbs roughly 1,300 million litres of largely untreated domestic sewage every day, compounded by industrial discharge from effluent treatment plants that, according to a 2020 Central Pollution Control Board study, were uniformly failing to meet pollution norms — all 10 Common Effluent Treatment Plants serving Delhi's industrial clusters fell short.
Beyond the city, the broader Yamuna basin is roughly 53 per cent agricultural land, adding pesticide and fertiliser runoff as a further, more diffuse source of the phosphates and nitrates that feed the foam.
What Has The Government Done, And Is It Enough?
Ahead of Chhath Puja each year, the Delhi Jal Board and the Irrigation and Flood Control department run a seasonal anti-froth drive — spraying anti-foam chemicals and defoamers using static and mobile sprinklers, and installing fabricated foam arresters at major ghats.
These measures can visibly reduce foam at specific sites in the short term; Delhi's 2025 Chhath Puja was notably free of the thick white layers that had defined previous years, a change the city's government credited to its clean-up efforts. But environmental experts have consistently described such interventions as a seasonal fix rather than a solution, since they address the visible symptom at the surface without resolving the underlying sewage and industrial treatment failures that generate the pollutant load in the first place.
Why Does The Foam Keep Coming Back Year After Year?
Despite clean-up schemes dating back to the Yamuna Action Plan in 1993, now folded into the broader Namami Gange programme launched in 2014, the structural drivers of the froth — inadequate sewage treatment capacity, chronically underperforming effluent treatment plants, and continued unregulated discharge of phosphate-heavy detergents — have not been resolved. The foam, in that sense, functions as an annual report card: its disappearance for a single festival season reflects intensive, short-term chemical intervention, while its near-certain return the following year reflects the pollution load that keeps accumulating upstream, largely unaddressed, for the other 11 months.