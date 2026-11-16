‘Not AI, This Is Yamuna’: AAP-BJP Clash Over River Cleanup During Chhath In Delhi

AAP accused the BJP governments in Delhi and at the Centre of failing to clean the Yamuna after devotees gathered at the river’s ghats for Chhath.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted celebrations at nearly 1,400 ghats and said her government had worked to make arrangements for devotees.
Official data cited by The Hindu showed faecal coliform levels at Asgarpur in May were 660 times the CPCB’s desirable bathing-water limit; levels improved after the monsoon.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the BJP governments in Delhi and at the Centre of failing to clean the Yamuna, after Chhath devotees gathered at the river’s ghats filled with toxic foam.
The party targeted the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, alleging that its claims about cleaning the river did not match the conditions at the ghats. “The Rekha Gupta government's blatant lie about cleaning the Yamuna is exposed right here!” AAP said in a post on X.
In a separate post, the party shared a picture it said showed a devotee performing Chhath rituals near foam floating on the river. “Today, all the BJP’s claims about its four-engine government cleaning up the Yamuna have been exposed!” it wrote, adding: “Chhath devotees had to celebrate the great festival of Chhath like this amid toxic foam.”
The video carried the caption: “not AI, this is Yamuna on Chhath.” Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj shared the same video with the words: “Today’s video under BJP rule.”
Rekha Gupta Says Chhath Celebrated In 'Divine And Grand Manner'
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also posted about the festival, focusing on the scale of celebrations across Delhi. She said Chhath was being observed at nearly 1,400 ghats, including along the Yamuna.
“Decades later, Delhi is witnessing such a transcendent, wondrous and magnificent celebration of the great Chhath festival. From the sacred banks of Mother Yamuna to nearly 1,400 Chhath ghats, the songs of Chhath, the devotion of hundreds of thousands of worshippers and the worship of the Sun God have bathed the entire capital in the colors of faith,” Gupta wrote on X.
Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said her government had made efforts to ensure that devotees could celebrate the festival in a “divine and grand manner”. Addressing people from Purvanchal, she asked them to forgive any shortcomings in the arrangements and said she would try to improve them next year.
Chhath is a four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. This year, it began on November 13 and concluded on Monday, November 16, with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.
Pollution Persists Despite Yamuna Cleaning Plans
Pollution data cited by The Hindu showed that the faecal coliform level at Asgarpur—where the river leaves Delhi—stood at 660 times the Central Pollution Control Board’s desirable limit for bathing water in May, before the monsoon.
The water quality improved in September, after the monsoon, when floodwaters flush pollutants through the river. The Delhi government had not made October’s data public yet.
Since the BJP came to power in Delhi in February 2025, the government has discussed diverting Ganga water into the Yamuna to flush out pollutants. The proposal forms part of a broader river-cleaning plan presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April last year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has since held several review meetings on the plan, according to sources cited by The Hindu.
Under the current proposal, the government would divert about 500 cusecs of water from the Upper Ganga Canal, which carries Ganga water through western Uttar Pradesh, and release it into the Yamuna at Wazirabad.
A detailed project report has been submitted to the government, but officials have not set a timeline for the project. “Even if the plan is finalised, it will take about two to three years for Ganga water to reach Delhi. A detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted to the government, but it will be hard to give a deadline to the project at this time,” an official told The Hindu, requesting anonymity.
This is the second Ganga-water diversion proposal considered by the Delhi government. Officials said the earlier plan was dropped after the Uttar Pradesh government raised objections.