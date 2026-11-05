Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered an FIR against the contractor and suspended two MCD engineers following a three-storey building collapse in Chawri Bazar.
The collapse left two people dead and several others injured, triggering a high-level inquiry into safety negligence.
Preliminary probes revealed unauthorized construction and substandard materials caused the sudden structural failure.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar, which claimed two lives and left four others injured, and directed the registration of an FIR against the contractor.
The chief minister also ordered the immediate suspension of the concerned junior engineer (JE) and assistant engineer (AE) in connection with the incident.
She directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and provide immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families.
"Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law," the chief minister said.
The building collapsed around 9.50 am in Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station, police said.
Two bodies were pulled out from the debris by a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescue team, while four injured people were taken to a hospital by locals before the fire department teams arrived, an official said.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that more people are feared trapped under the debris.
An MCD official said construction work at the building had been halted around 15 days ago.
Workers were removing the support system beneath the roof when the structure collapsed, the official said.
"The material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, which eventually led to the collapse," the official said.
Multiple teams, including fire units, are engaged in rescue operations.