Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep grief over the tragic Mangolpuri shoe factory fire that left four dead and two injured.
She directed authorities to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured and full relief support to the victim's families.
The Chief Minister assured continuous government monitoring of relief operations and a thorough investigation into the incident.
Following a fire incident which killed four people in Mangolpuri Industrial Area on Friday night, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that multiple agencies are engaged in relief and rescue efforts.
Six people were rescued from the factory in an unconscious state and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead, police said.
"The unfortunate incident of a fire breaking out in Mangolpuri, resulting in loss of lives, is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. All relevant agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations," she said in a post on X in Hindi.
Instructions have been issued to the officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, all possible assistance support to the affected families, and swift execution of relief efforts, Gupta said.
The entire situation is being continuously monitored, she added.