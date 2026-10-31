Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio At G20 In Atlanta, Reviews India-US Cooperation

S Jaishankar met Marco Rubio in Atlanta during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and reviewed bilateral cooperation
Rubio had visited India from October 20 to 22 and discussed the proposed India-US trade deal with Jaishankar
Rubio said US ties with Pakistan or any other country would never come at the expense of relations with India
External affairs minister S Jaishankar met US secretary of state Marco Rubio in Atlanta on Saturday during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The two leaders took stock of bilateral cooperation.
Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said, "Appreciated @SecRubio’s hospitality in Atlanta for the @g20org FMM. Took stock of our bilateral cooperation".
The talks followed Rubio’s October 20-22 trip to India, where he met Jaishankar and discussed the proposed India-US trade deal.
Rubio On India Ties
Rubio's official visit to India from October 20 to 22 included talks with Jaishankar on the proposed India-US trade deal.
Rubio faced questions about Washington’s ties with Islamabad. Asked if the 1970s pattern — when then-US president Richard Nixon and his national security adviser Henry Kissinger tilted toward Pakistan — was coming back, he said the United States’ relationship with Pakistan or any other country would “never come at the expense” of its ties with India.
“...What everyone should be assured of in India is that our relationship, not just with Pakistan but with any country in the world, will never come at the expense of our relationship. We don’t view it that way in our relationship with India,” Rubio said in an interview with The Indian Express.
Rubio pointed to his visits to India, Washington’s “commitment” to the trade deal with New Delhi and the two countries’ “engagements” as proof of the ties. He had earlier said India and the US were “very close” to finalising a trade deal, with only a few items left.
Rubio arrived in Mumbai on October 20, met Jaishankar and wrapped up his three-day official visit on October 22.
Other Bilateral Meetings
Jaishankar met counterparts from the European Union, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and Argentina on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Their discussions covered bilateral ties and major regional and global developments.
Jaishankar and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke about the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Gulf. “Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation with EU HRVP @kajakallas,” he said.
He also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. “Great to meet FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. Always look forward to my discussions with @AussenMinDE,” he said.
Jaishankar's meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira covered bilateral and global issues. “A pleasure to sit down with FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil. Our conversation covered bilateral and global issues,” he said.
His discussion with Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez focused on giving fresh momentum to ties. “My meeting with FM Roberto Velasco Álvarez @r_velascoa of Mexico was focussed on giving a new impetus to our ties,” Jaishankar said.
He also met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to review bilateral cooperation. “Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada today. Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation,” he said.
Jaishankar’s talks with Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno covered trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation, as well as multilateral issues. “Glad to meet FM Pablo Quirno @pabloquirno of Argentina on the sidelines of @g20org #Atlanta. Discussed trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation. Also spoke about multilateral issues,” he said.
The meetings were part of Jaishankar’s engagements at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta and gave him a chance to review existing partnerships, look for more cooperation and exchange views on key international developments.