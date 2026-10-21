India-US Trade Deal Likely In Weeks, Says Marco Rubio

Summary of this article

Rubio’s visit to India comes at a time when India-US relations are strained over visa restrictions and tariff threats. His meeting with Jaishankar is being viewed as an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

It also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the US for the G20 leaders’ summit in December, with the talks likely to help prepare for his trip.

Talks between the two countries have continued for over 18 months but remain stalled over differences on tariffs, market access and India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Rubio’s remarks indicate that both sides want to resolve the differences and improve ties, though they have yet to announce a final deal.