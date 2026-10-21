India-US Trade Deal Likely In Weeks, Says Marco Rubio

Rubio says India-US trade deal could be finalised within weeks.
Both countries aim to strengthen ties and expand energy trade.
Tariffs, market access and Russian oil remain key sticking points.
The trade deal between India and the US, which is yet to be finalised is only weeks away from reaching the finish line, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the two sides are "incredibly close" and "99% of the work is done". Rubio's statement came during his second visit to India in less than five months.
"I think we’re incredibly close. The way I would say it is, we are weeks, not months, away from I think, finalising it. I think 99% of the work is done. The remaining factor, you have to have 100% done. But I feel very positive about the trajectory that it’s on," he told the Indian Express in an exclusive interview.
Both countries stressed the need to strengthen their strategic partnership, with Rubio calling on India to buy more American energy and technology, including defence systems.
The move comes as the US seeks to boost exports of energy and military equipment to help reach its target of $500 billion in trade with India by 2030, according to the Indian Express.
When he was asked at a news conference whether he would urge Reliance to resume production in Venezuela, he said, “We’re going to go see what their holdup is and what opportunities exist.”
He added, “This is a company that has had a presence in Venezuela in the past, and its refining capabilities are substantial.”
Marco Rubio's India Visit
After meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Rubio will now gold a meeting with executives from six major Indian companies with a significant presence in the United States. The group includes Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, two of Asia’s richest men.
Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its statement, “The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-US relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”
Rubio’s visit to India comes at a time when India-US relations are strained over visa restrictions and tariff threats. His meeting with Jaishankar is being viewed as an effort to improve ties between the two countries.
It also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the US for the G20 leaders’ summit in December, with the talks likely to help prepare for his trip.
Talks between the two countries have continued for over 18 months but remain stalled over differences on tariffs, market access and India’s purchases of Russian oil.
Rubio’s remarks indicate that both sides want to resolve the differences and improve ties, though they have yet to announce a final deal.