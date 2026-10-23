External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said negotiations on the proposed India-US trade agreement had reached their “last mile”, but cautioned that the deal could not be considered final until it was formally concluded. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi on October 22, Jaishankar said negotiating teams from both countries were working through the remaining challenges, while declining to disclose the specific issues still under discussion. His remarks come amid renewed optimism in New Delhi and Washington over the long-pending agreement.