UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah To Meet Jaishankar: Trade, Energy And Regional Security On Agenda

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to meet S Jaishankar in Mumbai on October 19–20
The agenda includes energy, trade, investment, fintech, defence and connectivity, along with discussions on West Asia and wider global developments
The visit builds on the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and comes days after the two ministers met in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional affairs
United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Mumbai on October 19–20 for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.
The visit will focus on reviewing bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides expected to assess ongoing initiatives and identify areas for further collaboration, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.
Key Agenda
“The visit of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will be an opportunity to review all facets of bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Jaiswal said.
He added that the two delegations would “assess and take forward initiatives” in energy, trade, investments, fintech, defence and connectivity.
The ministers will also discuss developments in West Asia and exchange views on global and multilateral issues, Jaiswal said.
The visit comes as India and the UAE continue to deepen economic and strategic engagement under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The two countries have expanded cooperation across trade, investment and financial technology, including initiatives to improve digital payment connectivity.
West Asia Discussions
The regional situation is expected to feature prominently in the talks as conflict and security concerns continue to affect West Asia.
“There will naturally be an opportunity also for a detailed exchange on the situation in West Asia, as also on global and other multilateral issues,” Jaiswal said.
The discussions will provide an opportunity for New Delhi and Abu Dhabi to exchange assessments of regional developments and coordinate on issues of mutual interest.
Economic Ties
The UAE is among India’s major economic partners in the Gulf. The CEPA, which came into force in 2022, has provided a framework for expanding trade and investment, while both countries have pursued cooperation in energy, infrastructure, digital finance and connectivity.
At the 16th session of the India-UAE Joint Committee and the fifth session of the Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, the two sides reviewed progress under CEPA and reaffirmed their ambition to raise bilateral trade to US$100 billion. They also discussed digital financial integration, including links between India’s Unified Payments Interface and the UAE’s AANI platform.
Sheikh Abdullah’s visit is expected to build on these engagements, with the upcoming discussions aimed at taking forward existing initiatives and strengthening cooperation across economic, strategic and regional issues.