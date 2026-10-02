The U.S. is sending 9,000 troops and a third carrier group to the Middle East, raising total personnel above 20,000.
Trump indicated that an Iranian-linked attack on an Israel-bound flight was possible.
Trump signalled potential post-midterm strikes on Iran to block its nuclear capabilities.
The United States is sharply increasing its military presence in West Asia. Donald Trump has warned that a broader escalation after the midterm elections remains on the table, despite his earlier promise to Americans that the campaign would last only a matter of weeks.
A U.S. official told the Associated Press on Thursday that the U.S. is deploying roughly 9,000 troops abroad and sending a group of ships to the Middle East. Trump told reporters on Thursday that early signs point to an Iranian link with the FlyDubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain and tried to crash a flight bound for Israel on Wednesday.
According to the report, this move could mean that by the end of October, three carriers are in the region. Since personnel are already stationed in the Middle East, the move would push the U.S. naval presence to an unusually high level: more than 20,000 service members, including sailors and Marines, plus hundreds of aircraft.
The ships that are reportedly heading towards the Middle East carry more than 7,000 sailors and 2,000 Marines with them. They include the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group, which was recently deployed with the cruiser USS Chosin. It also includes the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which includes the USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage amphibious landing ships.
This is not the first recent surge in the number of carriers. In April, US sent three carrier strike groups into the region, a deployment it had not made since 2003. The USS George H.W. Bush is in the region now, along with the USS George Washington and the USS Boxer amphibious readiness group.
The USS George Washington normally serves in the Pacific. The carrier was shifted to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln. That rotation followed a long stretch at sea for the Lincoln crew. Its deployment left the crew at sea for over 260 straight days.
The War Is Getting Complicated
In an interview given to Time magazine, which was published on Thursday, Trump raised the prospects of new strikes, saying it is “possible” that he will start up bombing in Iran after the midterm elections in the United States.
He also explained the reason behind the rejection of the peace plan proposed by Iran, saying that “things that I wouldn’t have approved a year ago I wouldn’t have today.”
Asked whether the increasingly unpopular war might hurt Republican chances in November, Trump replied, “It’s possible.” He then added, “It should help, because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon” ap reported.
Trump said opposition to Iran gaining such capabilities was universal. He said “100% of the people” oppose Iran having nuclear attack capabilities “worldwide.”