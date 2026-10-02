As Chinese Military Pressure Grows, Taiwan Gets First F-16V Fighter Jets Under $8 Bn US Deal

Taiwan received its first two advanced F-16V fighters from an $8 billion, 66-aircraft US deal.
The new jets will expand Taiwan’s F-16 fleet past 200.
The delivery highlights ongoing US defense backing for Taiwan despite Beijing's opposition
Taiwan received the first two sets of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets on Friday. It got these fighter jets under a US deal which was signed in 2019. The deal was done to strengthen Taiwan's air defences amid growing Chinese military activity around the island.
According to Reuters, the first two aircraft arrived at Taiwan's Taitung Air Base on Friday, marking the start of deliveries under the months-long-delayed programme.
Production and software problems pushed the scheduled delivery back by months. Meanwhile, Taiwan has also upgraded its existing fleet of F-16A/B fighters to the F-16V standard under a separate modernisation programme. The update programme was carried out in 2023.
Taiwan’s defence Minister Wellington Koo said that more F-16Vs will arrive before year-end, lifting Taiwan's F-16 fleet to more than 200 aircraft once all deliveries are complete. The United States approved the $8 billion deal in 2019. It includes 66 new F-16V jets made by Lockheed Martin.
The F-16Vs are equipped with advanced avionics, weapons, and radar systems so that they can counter the Chinese air force in a better way. This also includes its stealthy J-20 fighters. However, Washington has shown its unwillingness to provide Taiwan with its most advanced fighters, like the F-22 or F-35.
It is important to know that the first two aircraft were delivered almost exactly a week after US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. United States is the most important international backer and arms supplier to Taiwan. The next presidential election in Taiwan is scheduled for 2028. Reuters reported that US officials believe a Chinese invasion of Taiwan before 2028 is less likely to happen.
Even though Taiwan and the US have no formal ties, the United States is legally bound to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself. Beijing has repeatedly told Washington to stop arming Taiwan. That objection has remained a longstanding point of tension around US support for Taiwan.