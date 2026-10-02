Johal was acquitted in March 2025 in another case. The Delhi High Court said that acquittal had “strong persuasive value” in the bail proceedings because Johal was being implicated as a co-conspirator in the pending cases on similar allegations. The Moga court had acquitted him both on the ground of an invalid UAPA sanction and on the merits. The acquittal has attained finality and was not challenged by the prosecution.