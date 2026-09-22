Sharjeel Imam Gets Interim Bail In 2020 Delhi Riots UAPA Case

Sharjeel Imam has been granted interim bail from October 4 to 10 to attend his cousin brother’s wedding.
His lawyer Ahmed Ibrahim confirmed the interim bail and the wedding dates.
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Imam’s regular bail plea on September 30.
Activist Sharjeel Imam has been granted interim bail from October 4 to 10 to attend his cousin brother’s wedding, his lawyer Ahmed Ibrahim told Outlook on Tuesday.
The temporary relief comes days before the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear Imam’s regular bail plea on September 30 in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
Imam was also granted interim bail in March. A Delhi court had then allowed him 10 days of interim bail to attend his brother’s wedding and take care of his ailing mother.
Imam has been in custody since January 2020 and faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is among the accused in the case concerning the alleged larger conspiracy behind the riots.
“Interim bail has been granted to my brother Sharjeel Imam for attending our cousin’s marriage from 4th to 10th October 2026,” Muzammil wrote on X.
The larger case relates to the communal violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020, in which 53 people were killed and more than 700 were injured.
The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating FIR 59 of 2020, registered under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA. Imam, Umar Khalid and several other accused have denied the allegations against them.
The Supreme Court had in January denied regular bail to Imam and Khalid while granting bail to five other accused in the case. The court said Imam and Khalid could renew their bail pleas after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from its order, whichever was earlier.
A Delhi trial court rejected Imam and Khalid’s fresh bail pleas in July. The matter then moved to the Delhi High Court, where Delhi Police opposed Imam’s bail, describing Imam and Khalid as alleged “masterminds” of the conspiracy. Their legal teams have challenged their continued incarceration.
The September 30 High Court hearing concerns Imam’s regular bail plea, while the latest interim bail is specifically to allow him to attend his cousin’s wedding from October 4 to 10.