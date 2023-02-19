Monday, Feb 20, 2023
CEPA With UAE Gave Boost To Indian Entrepreneurs, Deepened Bilateral Ties: PM Modi

Home National

Narendra Modi during his addressing of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh.
Narendra Modi said the CEPA with the UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs Twitter/@aruna_dk

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:24 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs and also deepened ties with the Gulf country.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked a CEPA on February 18 last year to boost trade ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tagging a tweet by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal in which he shared an article jointly written by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and him on one year of CEPA, Modi said the CEPA with the UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs and has also deepened our ties with UAE.

The trade pact was signed last year by Commerce Minister Goyal and Economy Minister of the UAE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

