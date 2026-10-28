UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed honoured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members for their bravery.
Machchhar was injured in an alleged cockpit attack aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30.
The crew helped restrain the co-pilot, and the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and fellow flydubai crew members with the First Class Order of Zayed II for their efforts to protect passengers during an attempted mid-air attack in September.
The awards recognise the crew’s courage, professionalism and commitment to passenger safety during the incident aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. The medals were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at a presidential reception on Tuesday (local time).
UAE Recognises Crew’s Response To In-Flight Emergency
The honour follows an incident on September 30 aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board. According to reports, Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who allegedly struck him with a crash axe and seriously injured him.
The aircraft then experienced a rapid loss of altitude, prompting an emergency response involving crew members and passengers. Authorities have continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing other crew members and passengers to intervene and help restrain the co-pilot. Two additional flydubai pilots who were travelling on board also helped bring the situation under control.
The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority praised the swift response of the pilot, crew and passengers, saying their actions helped contain the situation and prevent more serious consequences.
Award Highlights Courage And Commitment To Passenger Safety
During the award ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan commended the crew members for their sense of responsibility and their actions under pressure. The crew expressed gratitude to the UAE President for the recognition, describing the honour as a source of pride.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman of Dubai Airports.
The recognition follows earlier praise for Machchhar and the flight crew from the UAE’s aviation authorities. On October 2, the General Civil Aviation Authority said Machchhar had returned safely to the UAE and was receiving medical treatment.
It also urged the public to rely on official information and avoid circulating unverified claims while investigations continued. The award underscores the UAE leadership’s recognition of the crew’s efforts to safeguard passengers during an exceptional in-flight emergency.