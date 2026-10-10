NIA Registers Case Over Attack On Indian Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar

The NIA has registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking Act and UAPA over the September 30 attack on Indian captain Smit Machchhar aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073
UAE prosecutors allege the Omani co-pilot planned to seize control of the aircraft and crash it into Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia after crew members and others intervened; the NIA is investigating the attack and the possibility of a wider conspiracy
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to investigate the September 30 attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, officials said on Saturday, according to PTI.
The case was registered on Thursday, October 9, following the cockpit attack during the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to the First Information Report (FIR) cited by officials, Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot “in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash”, PTI reported. The NIA is investigating the incident under provisions of both laws.
What Happened?
The incident occurred while flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv on September 30. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely after other pilots, cabin crew members and passengers intervened to restrain the attacker and regain control of the situation.
The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority praised Machchhar and the crew for their response, saying their intervention helped prevent more serious consequences. It confirmed on October 2 that the Indian captain had returned safely to the UAE, was in good condition and was receiving medical treatment. The authority said investigations into the incident were continuing.
UAE Investigation
The NIA’s case follows new details released by UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on Friday. The UAE Public Prosecution said its investigation indicated that the Omani co-pilot had been carrying out a premeditated plot to seize control of the aircraft and launch a suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
According to the attorney-general’s statement, the suspect had used two earlier flights to Tel Aviv to familiarise himself with the route and airport before allegedly attempting to carry out the plan during the September 30 flight.
The UAE said the suspect provided a detailed confession in the presence of his lawyer and with legally prescribed safeguards in place. He allegedly admitted to acting alone, although investigators are continuing to examine whether accomplices or other connections were involved.
The UAE Public Prosecution has also reviewed statements from Machchhar, the pilot assigned to the return flight, other crew members and witnesses. A forensic medical report found that the captain’s injuries were concentrated on the head and were consistent with an assault involving an implement resembling an emergency axe, the statement said.
Probe Continues
The UAE has said its investigation is examining recordings, technical reports and possible links to other individuals. The country’s Foreign Ministry had earlier confirmed that its judicial authorities had jurisdiction because the aircraft was registered in the UAE, even though the incident occurred outside its territory.
The NIA’s case adds an Indian investigation into the attack on an Indian national. The FIR invokes the Anti-Hijacking Act and the UAPA, while the UAE authorities continue to investigate the alleged plot and any possible wider involvement.
The allegations are under investigation, and the NIA’s registration of a case does not by itself establish criminal liability.