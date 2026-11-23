Donald Trump has publicly urged Nvidia’s board to rehire Jensen Huang, saying his return would benefit the company and the United States.
Huang resigned on November 12; Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO, and its chairman subsequently ruled out rehiring him.
The leadership dispute follows revelations about Huang’s personal relationships and allegations involving a Chinese businesswoman’s contacts with China’s intelligence agency; US officials have not established publicly that she spied for Beijing.
US President Donald Trump has once again urged Nvidia’s board to bring back Jensen Huang as the chipmaker’s chief executive, calling his return the best outcome for both the company and the United States. In a post on Truth Social on November 22, Trump wrote: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.” The appeal, however, runs up against a board that has already signalled that it has no intention of reinstating its former chief.
Huang, who co-founded Nvidia more than three decades ago and became the public face of the artificial intelligence boom, resigned as president and CEO on November 12. The company appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while it begins the search for a permanent successor. Nvidia’s board said it had full confidence in Kress and the existing leadership team.
A CEO’s Exit, And A Board’s Refusal
The distance between Trump’s public endorsement and the board’s position is significant. On November 17, board chairman Harvey Jones said Nvidia would not rehire Huang. The board had also engaged executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help identify a successor. The latest presidential intervention therefore does not announce a change in company policy; it puts the question of Huang’s return back into public debate.
Huang’s departure followed revelations about extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman, and another involving a senior Nvidia executive who reported to him. The disclosures raised questions about corporate conduct and oversight at a company whose products have become central to the global AI industry.
The controversy has also acquired a national-security dimension. The New York Times reported that Alice Huang had been in contact with an official of China’s Ministry of State Security between spring 2025 and autumn 2026, citing people familiar with US intelligence assessments. The alleged contacts overlapped with her reported relationship with Jensen Huang. However, US officials have not publicly established that she spied for China.
Trump’s Backing Meets A Wider Scrutiny
Trump’s latest post follows his earlier expression of support for Huang’s return. The president had said he believed the former CEO had “learned a big lesson” and would not object to his reinstatement. A campaign urging Nvidia to bring Huang back has also attracted support from prominent figures in the technology industry, including Elon Musk and Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney.
But the push has not been unanimous within the administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had called for a major leadership shake-up at Nvidia and argued that the company should consider an outside candidate. The board, meanwhile, has to weigh the demands of corporate governance, investor confidence and national-security scrutiny against the appeal of restoring the executive who helped build Nvidia into an AI powerhouse.