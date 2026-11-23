US President Donald Trump has once again urged Nvidia’s board to bring back Jensen Huang as the chipmaker’s chief executive, calling his return the best outcome for both the company and the United States. In a post on Truth Social on November 22, Trump wrote: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.” The appeal, however, runs up against a board that has already signalled that it has no intention of reinstating its former chief.