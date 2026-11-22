Li Ming, a 52-year-old Chinese national and reported associate of Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, allegedly played a central role in a network that routed restricted Nvidia chips to China.
Singapore charged Li and others with fraud in 2025 over an alleged scheme involving Nvidia-powered servers bought for local use, then sent to Malaysia and an unidentified destination.
Reports revealed that Li was involved in Megaspeed’s business operations. The company joined Nvidia’s cloud partner programme in 2023 and was later placed on Nvidia’s internal “no-sell” list.
A longtime associate of former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, has emerged as a central figure in allegations that restricted Nvidia AI chips were routed to China through Southeast Asia.
The 52-year-old Chinese national, Li Ming, allegedly helped operate a network of companies involved in the transfers and played a key role in Megaspeed’s business decisions, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Li is currently out on bail in Singapore.
The case has also drawn attention to Alice Huang’s reported relationship with former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang. US officials suspected Alice was a Chinese intelligence asset, a claim Beijing has rejected.
Servers Were Routed Through Malaysia
Singapore charged Li and others with fraud in February 2025 over an alleged scheme involving the transhipment of Nvidia-powered servers, the WSJ reported.
Prosecutors alleged that Li bought servers through his Singapore-based company, Luxuriate Your Life, saying they would be used locally. Instead, the servers were sent to Malaysia and later moved to an unidentified destination, according to the report.
Megaspeed was not named in the Singapore case. The newspaper reported that Li had worked with Alice and Kang for years.
A January 2023 social media post showed Li visiting an AI equipment company in Shanghai and identified him as chief strategy officer of Century Longteng, a cloud-computing venture Alice and Kang established in 2021, the report said, citing Chinese corporate records.
Megaspeed’s Access To Nvidia Chips
Alice, Kang and Li reportedly built partnerships across Southeast Asia to provide computing services to Chinese customers. They acquired the Singapore unit of a Chinese video game company and renamed it Megaspeed. Alice was listed as a director.
Megaspeed told Nvidia that Chinese technology company Alibaba was an anchor customer. The company joined Nvidia’s cloud partner programme in November 2023, gaining priority access to buy new chips, the WSJ reported.
Megaspeed reportedly brought servers to Malaysia and provided computing capacity to Alibaba from there. Some servers were also allegedly sent to Shanghai-based technology company Century Litong in breach of US export controls.
Century Longteng, owned by Alice and Kang, was a major shareholder in Century Litong until 2024, the report said.
Kang’s Data-Centre Network
The WSJ has previously reported that Kang was building a network of data centres in China while Alice was allegedly involved in an affair with Jensen Huang.
Chinese public records reviewed by the newspaper showed proposed investments linked to Kang’s network exceeded $9 billion between 2021 and 2024. Century Longteng was at the centre of the data-centre business, the report said.
US And Singapore Probes
The US began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 over possible export-control violations. In May 2025, investigators sought records from Nvidia on direct or indirect sales to the company. Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its internal “no-sell” list the following month.
Singapore opened a probe in February 2025 into Megaspeed and several senior executives over suspected false declarations involving server purchases. The investigation found insufficient evidence of criminal offences, according to the information provided.
Alice received a stern warning and was barred from re-entering Singapore. Kang was detained in Shanghai earlier this year as part of a probe into suspected stock-market manipulation, the WSJ reported.
Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice left the company in August 2025. It said it conducts “legitimate and lawful business.”
Jensen Huang’s Departure
Nvidia announced on November 12 that Jensen Huang had stepped down as president, CEO and a board member, effective immediately. The company did not give a reason for his departure.
The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. Nvidia has also opened an internal inquiry into Huang’s relationship with Alice.
The company has said it does not believe national security or company secrets were compromised.
Huang has reportedly agreed to brief US lawmakers on December 1 about his relationship with Alice. Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from committee chairs, that he will appear before a joint meeting of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and China Select committees.
He accepted the invitation after Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast and China Select Committee Chair John Moolenaar warned they could issue a subpoena.