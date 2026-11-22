ICE took Raghul Anandakrishnan into custody after he served a county-jail sentence following his conviction in Texas.
The case followed a woman's complaint that a wireless-store employee accessed her phone and transferred intimate photographs without her consent.
Anandakrishnan will remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings; the agency has not announced a deportation decision.
A phone handed over for a routine service should not become a window into someone's private life. But that is what happened in a Texas wireless store, according to a police affidavit, after an employee accessed a customer's intimate photographs and attempted to transfer them to his own device. Months after the incident, Raghul Anandakrishnan, who was convicted of attempted invasive visual recording, has been taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The agency said he will remain detained while immigration court proceedings are pending.
ICE announced the development in a post on X on November 22, saying Anandakrishnan had served time in a Texas county jail following his conviction. The agency did not disclose details of his immigration status, the grounds for the proceedings or a possible timeline for the case. It also did not say whether he would be deported. His detention marks a transition from the state criminal justice system to the federal immigration process.
Phone Handed Over For Help, And A Breach Of Trust
The case dates back to June 7, when Austin police were called to a Total Wireless store at the Capital Plaza shopping centre. According to court paperwork cited by FOX 7 Austin, the woman had visited the shop to change her iPhone's network settings. Anandakrishnan, then a 29-year-old employee, asked for her passcode to access the device. The customer later alleged that he had taken the phone to the back of the store and transferred two intimate photographs to himself through Apple's AirDrop feature.
The affidavit also records Anandakrishnan's account to police. He said he had accidentally opened the photo gallery before intentionally attempting to send two nude photographs to himself. He told investigators that the AirDrop transfer had not gone through, while acknowledging that he had permission to access the phone only for its network settings. The woman also told police that he had accessed her Snapchat account and added himself. She said she had not consented to any of this and wanted to press charges.
From County Jail To Immigration Proceedings
FOX 7 reported that Anandakrishnan was initially charged with invasive visual recording, a state-jail felony, as well as a misdemeanour computer security breach charge. ICE's latest statement describes his subsequent conviction as one for attempted invasive visual recording. The distinction matters: the police report and the immigration agency's announcement refer to different stages of the case.
Under Texas law, invasive visual recording is a state-jail felony when a person records or transmits an intimate image without consent and with the intent to invade another person's privacy. Anandakrishnan has now been transferred into ICE custody after serving his county-jail sentence. What follows will be determined through immigration court proceedings, the agency said.