The affidavit also records Anandakrishnan's account to police. He said he had accidentally opened the photo gallery before intentionally attempting to send two nude photographs to himself. He told investigators that the AirDrop transfer had not gone through, while acknowledging that he had permission to access the phone only for its network settings. The woman also told police that he had accessed her Snapchat account and added himself. She said she had not consented to any of this and wanted to press charges.