Civilian Facility, And A Claim Of Strikes On US Bases

Bahrain’s Defence Force said its air defences intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks. Falling shrapnel caused material damage, but no casualties were reported, according to the military. The Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried by Iran’s state news agency IRNA, said they had targeted US positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases with missiles and drones. It described the operation as retaliation for what it called continued aggression and violations of Iranian airspace. US Central Command had not immediately responded to Reuters’ request for comment on the claim.