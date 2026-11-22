The Arithmetic Of Ambition

The Congressional Budget Office found that shipbuilding would cost an average of $54 billion a year in 2026 dollars over the next 30 years, about 18 per cent more than the Navy estimates. Much of the extra cost comes from the decision to buy 15 large, heavily armed battleships, which the CBO says would concentrate firepower in a few ships, at odds with the Navy's stated goal of spreading it across many.