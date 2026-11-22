The CBO says shipbuilding would average $54 billion a year over 30 years, about 18 per cent more than the Navy estimates, with each Trump-class battleship costing about $18.3 billion.
The Senate has proposed cutting to zero the $1 billion in advance procurement for the class, within nearly $20 billion in shipbuilding cuts.
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao says the Iran war is straining the fleet, and the Navy has said no ship will be renamed after Trump.
Warships usually take their names from states, battles and the dead. The Navy's newest idea carries the name of a man who is very much alive. On December 22 last year, at Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump unveiled a class of battleships, and the class bears his name.
Eleven months on, a congressional report has put a price on the ambition, and the Senate has begun to ask whether the Navy can afford it.
Name Before A Hull
The plan is for 15 nuclear-powered battleships of 30,000 to 40,000 tons, carrying guns and missiles along with hypersonic weapons, electronic rail guns and laser-based weapons. Trump has said they will be the fastest and biggest, and 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built.
The Navy has outlined orders for at least 15 between fiscal years 2029 and 2055, and the lead ship, Defiant, is not expected in service until 2036, after Trump's term ends. No ship carries his name. On Friday, a spokesperson for Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the Navy has no intention of renaming the USS Doris Miller. So the class bears his name, and the ship does not.
The Arithmetic Of Ambition
The Congressional Budget Office found that shipbuilding would cost an average of $54 billion a year in 2026 dollars over the next 30 years, about 18 per cent more than the Navy estimates. Much of the extra cost comes from the decision to buy 15 large, heavily armed battleships, which the CBO says would concentrate firepower in a few ships, at odds with the Navy's stated goal of spreading it across many.
Each ship is estimated to cost $18.3 billion. By my arithmetic, that puts the 15 at roughly $275 billion, though the CBO has not published that total.
A Navy Stretched Thin
The bill arrives while the fleet is busy. Cao told a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the war in Iran is a strain on the Navy. An expert told the Guardian that the real problems come later if the war continues, since every long deployment affects maintenance and crews.
Senators have noticed. This week they proposed cutting to zero the $1 billion the Navy sought in advance procurement for the class this fiscal year, as part of nearly $20 billion of cuts to shipbuilding in the 2027 budget. The same committee funded a second Arleigh Burke destroyer, though the Navy had asked for one. Analysts have questioned the class's lack of funding, unprecedented design and high development costs.
A battleship is a statement. Whether Congress will pay for the sentence is another matter.