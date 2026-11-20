The Senate voted 51-48 against House Concurrent Resolution 93, which would have directed Trump to end the Iran war or seek Congress’s approval; Collins, Murkowski and Paul voted yes, and Fetterman voted no.
Democrats called the vote a way to put Republicans on record, while Republicans dismissed it as a distraction, and Trump could veto any measure that passes.
Warner said Democrats will not back down and will use their new majority in January; Democrats have won 56 Senate seats and a projected 258 in the House.
The US Senate on Thursday rejected, 51 to 48, a resolution directing President Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain Congress’s approval to continue it. The interest lay elsewhere: in who voted, when, and what was said afterwards.
“Once again, Republicans blocked it,” Senator Mark Warner of Virginia wrote on X, before promising that Democrats would stand up to Trump “with our new majority in January”.
A Signal, Not A Switch
The measure, House Concurrent Resolution 93, had passed the House on September 15 by 220 to 204. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in that vote, and Thursday’s was the first by either chamber since the 3 November midterms. Only three Republicans, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, voted with Democrats. Thom Tillis, who backed the resolution in September, voted against it. John Fetterman was the only Democrat opposed, and Chris Murphy did not vote.
It was the 21st war powers vote since joint US-Israeli strikes began the Iran conflict on February 28. The Hill called it mostly a signalling vote: Democrats wanted Republicans on the record, even though Trump would likely not have signed it. Republicans dismissed it as a political distraction. Tim Kaine argued before the vote that the war’s unpopularity had been made plain by the election results.
What January Changes, And What It Does Not
Warner, the Virginia senator and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, framed the vote as unfinished business. Democrats, he wrote, would never back down on trying to end the war and would no longer wait for Republicans to find their spine. He called it a “deadly, costly war of choice”.
January gives the threat some arithmetic. Democrats have clinched 56 Senate seats, their largest majority since 2011, and NBC News projected 258 House seats, a total not reached since 1993. But even with those majorities, Democrats will be limited in what they can pass into law. A war powers measure that cleared both chambers could still be vetoed by Trump.
The meter keeps running. Senator Richard Blumenthal told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that the war had cost $48.3 billion as of November, up from just over $47 billion in October. Those are the figures of a Democrat on the committee, not an audited total.
A resolution that cannot bind Trump can still bind the next Congress to a question it can no longer avoid: whose war is this?