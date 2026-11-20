A Signal, Not A Switch

The measure, House Concurrent Resolution 93, had passed the House on September 15 by 220 to 204. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in that vote, and Thursday’s was the first by either chamber since the 3 November midterms. Only three Republicans, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, voted with Democrats. Thom Tillis, who backed the resolution in September, voted against it. John Fetterman was the only Democrat opposed, and Chris Murphy did not vote.