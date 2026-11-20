Hackers targeted third-party companies providing services to JPMorgan Chase, potentially accessing customer names and email addresses.
The bank said the cyberattack was unrelated to a separate software-related service disruption earlier in the week.
JPMorgan will contact affected customers where appropriate and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring.
JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, said on Friday that third-party service providers were targeted in a cyberattack, potentially exposing customer names and email addresses held in marketing databases.
The bank said its own services remain unaffected, but the incident has raised fresh questions about the security of information shared with outside companies.
In a statement posted on X, JPMorgan said its investigation indicated that attackers had accessed certain marketing data held by vendors. The information may include some customer names and email addresses. The bank said it would contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring where appropriate. It did not identify the vendors or disclose how many customers may have been affected.
Third-Party Vendors Become The Weak Link
JPMorgan has not disclosed the precise nature of the compromised data or whether information beyond names and email addresses was accessed. The bank's statement also did not identify the attackers or explain how they gained access to the vendors' systems. Reuters reported that the investigation was still under way.
The disclosure came amid reports of cyber extortion group “n0n” claiming responsibility for attacks involving financial service providers. The group reportedly published data it attributed to JPMorgan, Visa and Mastercard. Reuters said it could not independently verify the material. The claims should therefore not be treated as confirmation of the extent or authenticity of the information allegedly obtained.
Bank Separates Breach From Earlier Service Disruption
JPMorgan was also keen to distinguish the incident from a separate disruption that affected some customers earlier in the week. The bank said the service problems were unrelated to the cyberattack. Reuters reported that the earlier disruption involved transaction-processing difficulties caused by a software bug, rather than a cyber intrusion.
The distinction is significant because the two incidents involve different risks: one concerns the possible exposure of customer information held by external vendors, while the other involved the availability of banking services. JPMorgan said there had been no disruption to its services as a result of the vendor attack.
Visa and Mastercard also reported incidents involving third-party providers. Visa said the incident was associated with a service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, while Mastercard said a limited number of email addresses belonging to customers enrolled in a specific benefits programme had been exposed.
Both companies said their payment networks were unaffected. The incidents have renewed questions about how financial institutions protect customer information shared with outside contractors.
For customers, the immediate concern is not necessarily a compromised bank account, but the possibility that exposed contact details could be used in convincing phishing attempts.
JPMorgan has said it will contact affected customers where appropriate and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring. The bank has not yet provided a full account of the incident or the number of people potentially affected.