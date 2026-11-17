Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says he is 98% certain recent US technology disruptions were not caused by cyberattacks.
Mullin relayed an expert's theory that advanced AI systems may be overwhelming older technology, but offered no technical evidence.
Separate technical failures affected FAA operations, Microsoft services, JPMorgan Chase transactions and United Airlines flights.
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has floated the possibility that artificial intelligence (AI) could be contributing to recent technology disruptions in the country, while saying he is 98% certain they were not caused by a cyberattack. He described the incidents as individually unrelated, but suggested that increasingly sophisticated AI systems could be overwhelming older technology.
Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, November 16, Mullin said the AI explanation came from an unnamed technology expert he had consulted earlier that day. He offered no technical evidence linking AI to the incidents, which affected air travel, online banking, Microsoft's services and United Airlines. Investigations and company statements have instead pointed to separate technical problems behind the disruptions.
Mullin relays expert's theory that AI may overwhelm older systems
Mullin told Hannity that he had spoken to a prominent technology expert earlier on Monday about the disruptions. He said the expert, whom he did not name, suggested that what he called "super intelligence" (SI) could be contributing to the failures.
According to Mullin, the expert's explanation centred on AI programmes capable of writing and correcting their own code, potentially creating knock-on effects in older systems not designed to handle them.
“He said, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is. And so when they put in a program that's able to write codes, and it goes in and it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it's like doing a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That's a ripple effect,” Mullin said.
Mullin said the explanation "kind of makes sense" to him, but did not identify any specific AI programme or provide evidence that one had been involved in the outages.
"We used to have backup systems and the backup systems are overwhelmed by the new systems now," Mullin said.
The DHS secretary also sought to reassure the public, saying: “The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure and when something like this happens, we're able to react and react fast.”
Mullin's 98% assessment was not a finding that established the cause of any of the individual incidents.
What do we know about the recent US technology outages?
The most significant disruption affected the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on November 13, when a communications failure prompted a nationwide ground stop lasting nearly five hours. More than 18,000 flights were cancelled, Reuters reported.
The investigation has focused on a router installation by contractor L3Harris Technologies at an FAA radio communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the installation led to an overload of a government communications system, generating around 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. The resulting instability affected aircraft communications and radar feeds at 17 of the FAA's 22 en route centres.
Investigators had yet to establish precisely why the installation triggered the overload. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which owns router maker Juniper Networks, said its equipment was working as configured based on the information available to the company, Reuters reported. The FAA also identified a possible second location at a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, where a router had been replaced three weeks earlier, Reuters reported.
The FAA's November 13 ground stop was not linked to its Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART), an AI-supported air traffic management tool. The FAA announced on November 10 that the system would be expanded from the National Capital Region to all 22 air traffic control centres. It brings together around 200 data streams to help specialists make recommendations to human operators. Government officials and its developer, Air Space Intelligence, said it was not responsible for the disruption, the Associated Press reported.
A separate Microsoft outage beginning on November 12 disrupted services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot. In a preliminary post-incident report released on November 16, the company said a software defect in its networking gateway, increased traffic following a network change and reduced server capacity had combined to cause the disruption. Microsoft said the defect had been introduced in an earlier update and had remained undetected for months. It ruled out cyber activity and AI agents as causes of the outage.
A software bug in an on-premise hardware system at JPMorgan Chase caused transaction delays on November 16. The problem delayed transactions involving Chase for customers at other banks, while some Zelle payments involving other financial institutions were also affected. Bank of America and Citigroup said their own banking services were not experiencing outages. Chase spokesman Joe Evangelisti said the issue “is not cyber-related”, AP reported.
United Airlines also experienced a separate system outage on November 16, delaying departing flights for about one hour and 40 minutes. Pilots reported problems with a system used to calculate an aircraft's final weight before departure. United said flights already in the air and those operated by United Express were unaffected, adding that there was “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue”, according to AP.
The disruptions have so far been attributed to separate technical problems. Mullin's suggestion that AI may have contributed to them has not been substantiated by the investigations or explanations made public so far.