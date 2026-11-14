In Photos | US Flight Ground Stop Leaves Travellers Waiting At Airports Nationwide

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A nationwide flight ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026, left travellers waiting as flights were grounded and delayed at airports across the United States. At Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, aircraft remained parked as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights nationwide. At New York's LaGuardia Airport, passengers waited at ticket counters and checked flight information boards for updates, while airport staff assisted affected travellers. Delays also disrupted journeys at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where families and passengers waited inside terminals. At Los Angeles International Airport, workers unloaded luggage from a United Airlines aircraft as flight disruptions continued.

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Nationwide ground stop in the U.S.
Planes are parked at Harry Reid International Airport during a nationwide ground stop, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas. | Photo: AP/John Locher
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US flight ground stop
Travelers wait in line at ticket counters at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. | Photo: AP/Ryan Murphy
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FAA communication issue
A person looks at a flight information board at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. | Photo: AP/Ryan Murphy
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National Airspace System outage
Passengers wait as flights are delayed inside a terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Department of Transportation ground stop
Travelers wait at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. | Photo: AP/Ryan Murphy
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FAA air traffic communications outage
An agent helps travelers at a ticket counter at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. | Photo: AP/Ryan Murphy
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FAA communication outage
Travelers wait at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. | Photo: AP/Ryan Murphy
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Air traffic control communication failure
Cynthia and Anwar Al-Aghbary check flights after being informed their flight to Albuquerque had been delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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ARTCC communications failure
The Green family, from left, Charlie, his son Gavin, wife Paige MacWilliam and son Eli wait inside a terminal as flights are delayed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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FAA telecommunications infrastructure outage
Passenger watch as workers unload luggage from a United plane as flights are delayed at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
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ATC radio outage
An aircraft lands to park at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in DFW Airport, Texas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

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