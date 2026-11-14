In Photos | US Flight Ground Stop Leaves Travellers Waiting At Airports Nationwide

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 November 2026 9:59 am

A nationwide flight ground stop on Friday, November 13, 2026, left travellers waiting as flights were grounded and delayed at airports across the United States. At Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, aircraft remained parked as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded flights nationwide. At New York's LaGuardia Airport, passengers waited at ticket counters and checked flight information boards for updates, while airport staff assisted affected travellers. Delays also disrupted journeys at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where families and passengers waited inside terminals. At Los Angeles International Airport, workers unloaded luggage from a United Airlines aircraft as flight disruptions continued.