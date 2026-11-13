MHA Extends Ban On Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik's Research Foundation For Another 5 Years

Centre extends Islamic Research Foundation ban for another five years.
the ban continues under UAPA, citing sovereignty, integrity and security threats.
Naik's speeches allegedly promoted hatred; this is the second extension of the ban.
For the second time, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the prohibition on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), established by preacher Dr Zakir Naik. The decision was announced on Friday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, which classifies Naik's organisation as unlawful.
Over the years, the organisation has faced a number of allegations. These include radicalising the youth, engaging in activities detrimental to national security, and involvement in money laundering.
Reasons Given By The Government
A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification dated November 13 stated that the organisation's activities endangered India's sovereignty, integrity and security. The notification specifically pointed to actions and public statements by its founder as the key grounds for the extension.
The MHA described Naik's speeches and statements as objectionable and capable of disturbing social harmony. It said his remarks fuelled hatred and hostility between religious communities, and that such rhetoric had the potential to create disharmony in society.
The government also voiced concern that the foundation could restart its operations if the restrictions were lifted. It argued that keeping the ban in place was essential to stop such activities and safeguard national security.
This renewal is the second extension of the ban. The IRF, a non-profit body, was set up by Naik in Mumbai in February 1991.
Naik left India in 2016 after the perpetrators of a terrorist attack on a Dhaka cafe said they had been inspired by his teachings. The Indian government subsequently banned Naik and his organisation.
He moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency during former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's tenure. India has since repeatedly sought his extradition on charges related to money laundering and incitement to extremism. Naik also visited Pakistan twice, meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad in October 2024 and returning again in February 2025.