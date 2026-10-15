Conversion To Islam Alone Does Not Confer Backward Class Recognition: Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu’s appeal over automatic BC recognition for converts.
Conversion alone cannot establish membership of a notified backward community, judges held.
The disputed order covered converts from BC, MBC, Denotified and Scheduled Castes.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Madras High Court ruling that struck down a Tamil Nadu government order granting backward-class recognition to people converting to Islam.
A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar held that a person’s caste status before conversion could not automatically establish membership of a notified backward community after conversion.
“Conversion to a non-Hindu social order does not, by itself, confer membership of any particular backward caste community. A person's pre-conversion caste or community status cannot, merely by reason of conversion, be transposed into a notified backward class community in the post-conversion social order,” the bench said.
The case concerned a 2024 Tamil Nadu government order allowing people who converted to Islam from Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities or Scheduled Castes to be treated as Backward Class (Muslim). It permitted community certificates identifying them as members of one of seven notified Muslim groups for reservation benefits.
The Madras High Court declared the order unconstitutional. Challenging that decision, the state government argued that socially and educationally backward people should not lose reservation benefits because they changed their religion.
The Supreme Court rejected the state’s plea, saying an entitlement tied to membership of a particular social order could not be claimed solely on the strength of membership before conversion.
“No statutory benefit, protection, reservation or other entitlement under Article 16(4), the enjoyment of which is dependent on a particular social order, can be claimed merely on the basis of antecedent membership after a person has converted to Islam, Christianity or any other non-Hindu social order. Such conversion severs the legal foundation of an entitlement conditioned upon membership of the Hindu social order,” the court observed.
The bench also said returning to Hinduism would not automatically restore eligibility for affirmative action. Authorities would need to assess whether the person’s original caste or social identity had genuinely revived and whether the applicable legal requirements had been met.
“Where a person converts from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order and subsequently reconverts to the Hindu social order, their entitlement to affirmative action cannot be determined merely by reference to their antecedent status. Such determination requires an independent, fact-specific assessment of whether the original caste or social identity has genuinely revived upon reconversion and whether the person has satisfied the applicable constitutional and legal requirements,” the bench added.