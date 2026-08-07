Centre Opposes Income-Based Changes To Caste Quotas, Cites Historical Backwardness

Earlier in 2024, seven-judge Bench in State of Punjab vs Davinder Singh, Justice (Retd) BR Gavai opined that the government “must” find a way to identify a creamy layer for SCs and STs even if the criteria for this identification was different than that for OBCs. But now, the Centre said that only the Parliament can add or remove communities from the reservation lists. It said that this domain is not for the courts to enter.