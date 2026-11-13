For more than three decades, Jensen Huang stood at the centre of Nvidia's rise from a fledgling graphics-chip company to one of the most consequential forces in the artificial intelligence industry. Now, having stepped down as its chief executive, he faces a different kind of scrutiny: questions from lawmakers over his reported links to a businesswoman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, the security of Nvidia's technology and the movement of advanced AI chips towards China. His resignation, announced on Thursday, November 12, has not ended the congressional inquiry. Instead, it has raised a new question in Washington: can a former chief executive be called to account for decisions and relationships formed while he was running one of America's most strategically important technology companies?