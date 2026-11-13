Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO has not ended congressional scrutiny, with three House committees seeking his cooperation in an inquiry into his reported interactions with Alice Huang and possible foreign intelligence concerns.
Lawmakers have threatened to use subpoena powers if Huang refuses to cooperate, while questions remain over Megaspeed's reported purchases of more than $4.8 billion in Nvidia AI chips and possible diversion to China.
The controversy could intensify scrutiny of US export controls on advanced AI processors, including Nvidia's H200 chips, amid growing concerns over China's access to strategically sensitive technology.
For more than three decades, Jensen Huang stood at the centre of Nvidia's rise from a fledgling graphics-chip company to one of the most consequential forces in the artificial intelligence industry. Now, having stepped down as its chief executive, he faces a different kind of scrutiny: questions from lawmakers over his reported links to a businesswoman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, the security of Nvidia's technology and the movement of advanced AI chips towards China. His resignation, announced on Thursday, November 12, has not ended the congressional inquiry. Instead, it has raised a new question in Washington: can a former chief executive be called to account for decisions and relationships formed while he was running one of America's most strategically important technology companies?
The House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on China and the House Intelligence Committee had jointly asked Huang to appear for a closed-door briefing on November 18. The request followed reports about his interactions with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed, who has been described by US lawmakers as a publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset. Huang has not been publicly accused of espionage, and the allegations surrounding the relationship have not been established in court. Following his resignation, lawmakers said they were negotiating a new date with him.
Congress Wants Answers, Even After Huang's Exit
The November 18 date was a request, not a confirmed hearing date. On November 12, House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar said lawmakers were discussing a date with Huang and wanted him to appear as soon as possible. He added that the three committee chairmen would use their subpoena powers if he did not cooperate. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast also said Huang had indicated his willingness to appear. The immediate expectation is therefore a negotiated appearance before Thanksgiving, rather than a confirmed session on November 18.
Huang's departure from Nvidia does not, by itself, place him beyond congressional scrutiny. The committees are seeking answers about his personal interactions with Alice Huang and the company's safeguards against foreign intelligence efforts. Their inquiry concerns events during his tenure as chief executive, not simply his current corporate position. Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of its board, effective immediately, and appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.
There is an important distinction between a congressional request and a subpoena. The November 5 letter asked Huang to attend a briefing; it was not itself a compulsory summons. If the committees issue a valid subpoena under their rules, however, refusing to comply could carry legal consequences. Federal law provides for criminal penalties for a person who wilfully defaults after being summoned by Congress or refuses to answer relevant questions. Congress can also pursue contempt proceedings or seek judicial enforcement. The precise route depends on the committee's authority and the circumstances of any refusal.
The nature of the session will matter, too. A closed-door briefing is not necessarily the same as a public hearing or sworn testimony. If Huang gives evidence under oath, knowingly making materially false statements could expose him to further legal jeopardy, depending on the applicable law and the circumstances. But there is no basis to suggest that his resignation itself creates criminal liability. At this stage, lawmakers have said they want his cooperation; no subpoena has been publicly confirmed.
Alice Huang Connection And Questions Over Nvidia's Security
The congressional inquiry centres partly on reports that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. US lawmakers have raised concerns that she may have used the relationship to gain access to sensitive information or influence Nvidia's business. The House committee chairmen said their questions would cover Huang's interactions with her and Nvidia's security protocols against foreign adversary espionage. These are allegations and investigative concerns, not proof that Huang knowingly shared confidential information or that Nvidia's systems were compromised.
The controversy has also drawn attention to Megaspeed's purchases of Nvidia chips. In a November 11 letter, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked senior Trump administration officials to preserve records relating to Nvidia's advanced AI chip exports to China and the reported intelligence operation. The senators cited reports that Megaspeed had purchased more than $4.8 billion in advanced Nvidia AI chips since June 2024 and was under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted chips to China. The alleged diversion remains under investigation; the purchases alone do not establish that Nvidia knowingly violated export rules.
Singapore's response adds another layer of complexity. The Associated Press reported that Singapore had investigated Alice Huang and Megaspeed over suspected false declarations involving server shipments, but not espionage. Authorities reportedly found insufficient evidence of offences, issued her a warning and barred her from returning. That account is important because it distinguishes a reported intelligence concern in the United States from what Singapore's investigation established.
Could The Scandal Tighten US Restrictions On AI Chip Exports To China?
The political fallout could extend well beyond Huang's personal conduct. Nvidia's advanced processors are central to the global AI race, and Washington has spent years trying to limit China's access to computing technology that could strengthen its military and intelligence capabilities. The allegations have prompted lawmakers to question whether existing export controls, customer screening and corporate security procedures are sufficient to prevent restricted technology from reaching prohibited end users.
The debate is particularly significant because US policy has shifted. In January 2026, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security revised its licensing approach for certain advanced computing chips, including Nvidia's H200, allowing applications for exports to China and Macau to be reviewed case by case if specified security and compliance conditions were met. These include safeguards concerning the recipient, supply to US customers and independent testing. The policy does not amount to unrestricted permission to export advanced chips to China.
Warren and Coons have asked the administration to preserve communications and records involving Nvidia executives, government officials, export-control decisions and investigations into possible chip smuggling. Their letter also sought confirmation by November 17 that preservation directives had been issued and requested a congressional briefing on the national security risks. The demands indicate that scrutiny is widening from Huang's reported personal association to the government's handling of intelligence warnings and its decisions on technology exports.
For Huang, the immediate question is whether he will sit down with lawmakers and explain what he knew, when he knew it and what safeguards Nvidia had in place. For Washington, the larger issue is whether the world's most valuable AI hardware can remain at the centre of America's technological advantage without becoming a vulnerability in its contest with China. Huang may have left the company he built, but the questions surrounding its security and its place in the global chip race have not left with him.