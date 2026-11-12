After Jensen Huang's Exit, Who Holds The Reins At Nvidia?

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO and board member on November 12, prompting a leadership transition.
CFO Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates.
An independent board committee is investigating allegations involving Huang and potential national security concerns.
Jensen Huang's departure as chief executive of Nvidia has brought the company's board of directors to the centre of its leadership transition. The board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman, while beginning the search for a permanent successor.
According to Nvidia's announcement on November 12, Huang resigned as president, CEO and a member of the board with immediate effect. Kress will continue as executive vice-president and CFO alongside her interim responsibilities until a permanent successor is appointed. The company said it would consider both internal and external candidates.
The departure comes amid scrutiny following reports of alleged extramarital relationships and questions surrounding Huang's links with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence. These allegations remain subject to investigation.
Who Controls Nvidia's Board?
Nvidia's board of directors oversees the company's management, corporate governance and long-term direction. Its responsibilities include supervising senior executives, appointing the chief executive and taking decisions on the company's leadership and strategic direction.
Following Jensen Huang's resignation as president, CEO and a member of the board on November 12, 2026, Nvidia has 10 remaining directors. They include Tench Coxe, John O. Dabiri, Dawn Hudson, Harvey C. Jones, Melissa B. Lora, Stephen C. Neal, A. Brooke Seawell, Aarti Shah, Mark A. Stevens and Suzanne Nora Johnson. Jones, a technology entrepreneur and investor who previously served as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys, was appointed Nvidia's first-ever chairman on November 12.
Reuters reported on November 11 that all directors except Huang were considered independent. Under Nvidia's bylaws, a majority of directors can remove a company officer, with or without cause. Before Huang's resignation, this meant six votes on the 11-member board.
With Huang's departure, the board is overseeing the leadership transition and the search for a permanent chief executive. Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO and will continue in her finance role until a permanent successor is named. The board said it would consider both internal and external candidates.
Why Is Colette Kress The Interim CEO?
Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as its executive vice-president and CFO since then. Before joining the company, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.
Nvidia's board said Kress had helped lead the company through a period of substantial growth and had a deep understanding of its business, customers and operations.
Jones said the board had full confidence in Kress and the existing leadership team, adding that the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap would continue without interruption.
Kress said she was committed to building on the foundation created by Huang over the past 33 years and continuing Nvidia's work in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence.
What Role Will The Investigation Play?
The leadership change comes amid an independent investigation announced by Nvidia's board on November 8. The inquiry followed reports that Huang had allegedly been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
In its statement, the board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, would oversee the investigation. It also said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised, but would examine all available information. Huang had agreed to co-operate with the review.
Reuters reported on November 11 that the board had met to consider Huang's future amid growing scrutiny. The investigation could have implications for the company's governance, particularly if its findings raise further questions about oversight, conflicts of interest or national security.