Nvidia Row: Who Are Jensen Huang's Children, Madison And Spencer?

Madison Huang, a former chef and LVMH employee, is Nvidia's senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms.
Spencer Huang, who co-founded a cocktail bar in Taipei, leads product strategy in Nvidia's robotics software business.
The siblings received $2.55 million in combined FY2026 compensation, according to Nvidia's proxy filing.f
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's family has come under scrutiny amid reports of an alleged extramarital affair that have raised questions about his leadership at the world's most valuable chipmaker. As reports emerge of an independent board investigation and uncertainty over his future at the company, attention has also turned to his two children, Madison Huang and Spencer Huang, who both hold senior positions at Nvidia.
Huang, 63, co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led the company through its transformation into a dominant force in the global artificial intelligence industry. He and his wife, Lori Huang, have two children, both of whom are now part of the company's workforce.
Nvidia's FY2026 proxy filing revealed that Madison and Spencer received a combined compensation of approximately $2.55 million during the financial year. While Madison received around $1.23 million, Spencer's compensation stood at approximately $1.32 million.
Their career paths before joining Nvidia were considerably different from the conventional technology industry route. Madison trained in culinary arts and worked with luxury goods group LVMH, while Spencer co-founded and operated a cocktail bar in Taipei.
Who Is Madison Huang?
Madison Huang, the elder child of Jensen and Lori Huang, serves as senior director of product and technical marketing for Nvidia's physical AI platforms. Her responsibilities include marketing initiatives for platforms such as NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Cosmos and NVIDIA Isaac, which are part of the company's work in simulation, robotics and physical AI.
Her professional journey began outside the technology industry. Madison graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 with a degree in culinary arts. She subsequently worked as a chef in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area before pursuing further training in hospitality and gastronomy.
She studied at Le Cordon Bleu, including a diploma in Wine, Gastronomy and Management, and also worked in the hospitality industry, including at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami and with a two-Michelin-starred chef.
Madison later moved towards the corporate world, joining French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moët & Chandon. She worked in marketing strategy and business development for around four years.
She subsequently pursued an MBA in Marketing and Strategy at London Business School.
Madison joined Nvidia in June 2020 as an MBA intern, working on enterprise marketing and strategy. She later moved into product marketing and took on responsibilities connected to the company's physical AI business.
According to Nvidia's FY2026 proxy filing, Madison received approximately $1.232 million in total compensation during the financial year.
Who Is Spencer Huang?
Jensen Huang's son, Spencer Huang, also works in Nvidia's robotics business, where he is director of product management for robotics software.
Like his sister, Spencer did not initially pursue a career in technology. He graduated from Columbia College Chicago in 2012, where he studied international marketing and cultural studies.
After graduation, he moved to Taiwan to study Mandarin at National Taiwan University. Around 2014, he co-founded R&D Cocktail Lab, a cocktail bar in Taipei, which he reportedly operated for nearly seven years before moving on in 2021.
Spencer subsequently shifted his focus towards technology and artificial intelligence. He studied human-computer interaction and user experience design at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before pursuing an MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business, with a focus on technology product management, business analytics and strategy.
He joined Nvidia in July 2022 and initially worked as a product manager on the company's Isaac Sim Cloud team. The team develops simulation tools that allow robotics developers to train and test robots in virtual environments before deploying them in the physical world.
He now leads product strategy in the robotics software business.
Nvidia's FY2026 proxy filing disclosed that Spencer received approximately $1.32 million in total compensation, slightly higher than his sister's earnings.
How Much Do Jensen Huang's Children Earn At Nvidia?
The compensation of both siblings has increased considerably over the last three years, according to Nvidia's regulatory filings.
Madison's compensation rose from no more than $165,000 in FY2023 to approximately $1.232 million in FY2026, an increase of more than 600%.
Spencer's compensation increased from no more than $130,000 in FY2023 to approximately $1.32 million in FY2026, representing an increase of over 900%.
The FY2023 figures represent upper limits disclosed in the filings, rather than their exact compensation at the time.
Nvidia has addressed the employment of Huang's children in its FY2026 proxy statement, disclosing their relationship with the CEO and their respective compensation.
The company said their salaries were determined according to standard compensation practices for employees with comparable qualifications, responsibilities and positions, without Jensen Huang's involvement or influence.
It also clarified that neither Madison nor Spencer is an executive officer, neither shares a household with their father, and neither reports directly to him.
Who Is Jensen Huang's Son-In-Law Nico Caprez?
Apart from his two children, Jensen Huang's son-in-law, Nico Caprez, is also part of Nvidia's leadership team.
Caprez, who is married to Madison, is a former professional alpine skier who represented Switzerland. He joined Nvidia in February 2024 as a corporate development manager and was promoted to vice-president in January 2026.
He currently serves as vice-president of Global AI Infrastructure Growth, working on the company's relationships with emerging cloud-computing providers and its AI infrastructure strategy.
His compensation has not been publicly disclosed in Nvidia's FY2026 proxy filing.
Could Madison Or Spencer Succeed Jensen Huang At Nvidia?
The scrutiny surrounding Huang's leadership has also brought the question of succession at Nvidia into focus. Reports have suggested that the company's board is examining allegations surrounding the CEO and considering his future, although no formal leadership transition has been announced.
Huang has led Nvidia since its founding in 1993, making him central to the company's growth and its position in the global AI industry.
His children's presence in senior roles has prompted speculation about whether either could eventually succeed him. A Wall Street Journal report also said Huang had once expressed the hope that one of his children might eventually run the company.
However, neither Madison nor Spencer has been publicly identified as a designated successor.
In an October interview with Bloomberg, Huang said he hoped Nvidia's next CEO would already be within the company. He also indicated that if either of his children wanted the position, they would have to earn it.
For now, their roles remain within Nvidia's product marketing and robotics businesses. While their combined compensation and family connection to the CEO have attracted attention, the company's filings do not establish that either received preferential treatment or is being groomed to take over the top job.