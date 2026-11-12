US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday, November 12, for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Washington seeks to revive negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The visit follows two days of US-mediated discussions between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi, where the sides agreed on a major prisoner exchange but failed to make a breakthrough on contentious issues, including territorial disputes. Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev received Witkoff and Kushner at Vnukovo International Airport ahead of their meeting with Putin.