US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after two days of US-mediated negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.
Russia and Ukraine agreed in principle to a large-scale prisoner exchange, but territorial disputes over the Donbas region and disagreements over security guarantees remain unresolved.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting the outcome of the Moscow meeting as fighting continues, with both Russia and Ukraine reporting attacks on their respective territories.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday, November 12, for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Washington seeks to revive negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The visit follows two days of US-mediated discussions between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi, where the sides agreed on a major prisoner exchange but failed to make a breakthrough on contentious issues, including territorial disputes. Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev received Witkoff and Kushner at Vnukovo International Airport ahead of their meeting with Putin.
The Moscow visit is part of a wider diplomatic effort by the Trump administration to narrow differences between Moscow and Kyiv after more than four years of war. Following their meeting with Putin, the US envoys are expected to travel to Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is attending discussions with European leaders.
Prisoner Exchange Agreed, But Territorial Disputes Remain
The two-day talks in Abu Dhabi, which concluded on Wednesday, November 11, marked the first direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in nine months. Both sides agreed in principle to a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, described by Kushner as potentially the biggest of the conflict. However, neither side announced the number of prisoners involved or a date for the exchange.
Despite the agreement, significant differences remain over the terms of a broader peace settlement. Russia continues to demand that Ukraine surrender territory in the eastern Donbas region, including areas that remain under Kyiv's control. Ukraine has rejected the demand and maintains that any settlement must protect its sovereignty and provide credible security guarantees. US mediators have acknowledged that territorial questions remain among the most difficult issues in the negotiations.
The role of European countries in future negotiations has also emerged as a point of disagreement. Kushner has argued that European partners should be included in discussions on Ukraine's post-war security arrangements. Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, questioned the need for European participation, while Kyiv has insisted that its European allies must have a role in shaping any agreement affecting the continent's security.
Zelenskyy Awaits US Envoys As Fighting Continues
Zelenskyy has expressed hope that the renewed diplomatic engagement could produce concrete results before the end of 2026. Speaking in Dublin, he said the current negotiations offered a possible window of opportunity but stressed the importance of the US approach towards Moscow. He also said he expected the American envoys to return from their meeting with Putin with specific proposals.
The diplomatic efforts have unfolded alongside continued fighting. Russia and Ukraine exchanged attacks on their respective capitals early on Thursday, with explosions reported in Kyiv and Ukrainian officials reporting damage to energy and civilian infrastructure in the Rivne region. Moscow also said it had intercepted drones approaching the Russian capital. The renewed attacks underscored the distance between diplomatic efforts and conditions on the battlefield.