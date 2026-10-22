Russia Signals Readiness For Fresh Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. Moscow indicated that a new round of negotiations could take place after November 10. The discussions would focus on establishing a security framework for Russia and Ukraine following the end of the conflict, according to Ushakov. The proposed talks would mark a renewed diplomatic effort after previous negotiations failed to produce a broader settlement, with the two sides continuing to disagree over the terms for ending the war.