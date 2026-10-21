Reuters said an order to restrict Starshield for Ukraine had come from inside the White House, citing two US officials and a Western official. Reuters also reported that the restrictions had complicated Ukrainian strike missions and slowed interceptor drones. The report said that the Wall Street Journal gave conflicting accounts of the timing of discussions: one source said Musk, Trump and White House officials discussed the matter before the slowdown, while two others said Musk and Trump spoke in the days afterwards.