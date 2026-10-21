Rubio says Ukraine’s Starlink access is Musk’s decision, not the White House’s.
Reports of satellite restrictions raise questions over the impact on Ukraine’s military operations.
The dispute leaves Washington distancing itself from decisions with direct battlefield implications.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that decisions over Ukraine’s access to Starlink rest with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, not the White House. His remarks follow a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that Musk ordered a slowdown of a military-grade Starlink service used by Ukrainian forces. Reuters reported that an order to restrict Starshield for Ukraine came from inside the White House, citing two US officials and a Western official.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on October 21, Rubio described Starlink as a commercial service governed by a private contract.
What prompted Rubio’s statement?
The immediate trigger was a Wall Street Journal report published on October 20. Citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Musk had ordered a slowdown of a military-grade Starlink service used by Ukrainian forces. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report and that Musk, SpaceX and the White House had not immediately responded to requests for comment.
Reuters said an order to restrict Starshield for Ukraine had come from inside the White House, citing two US officials and a Western official. Reuters also reported that the restrictions had complicated Ukrainian strike missions and slowed interceptor drones. The report said that the Wall Street Journal gave conflicting accounts of the timing of discussions: one source said Musk, Trump and White House officials discussed the matter before the slowdown, while two others said Musk and Trump spoke in the days afterwards.
Rubio says he was unaware of whether the administration had known about the decision beforehand. “I'm not aware that we knew about this decision beforehand. But that's irrelevant,” Reuters quoted him as saying.
He argued that access to the service was governed by a commercial agreement. “The bottom line is that that is governed by a private commercial contract as to how their stuff can be used and what speeds they'll allow it to be used at,” Rubio said.
Rubio’s remarks did not resolve whether other administration officials were involved. Reuters reported that a senior US official said the president had not requested the restriction, while the White House did not clarify whether another official had made the request.
Why Starlink matters to Ukraine’s military
Starlink is a satellite internet network operated by SpaceX, the company founded by Musk. It provides internet connectivity through satellites in low Earth orbit and terminals on the ground. Ukraine has relied on the service for communications, including in areas where conventional networks have been damaged or become unreliable during Russia’s invasion.
Its military importance extends to battlefield communications and drone operations. Connectivity helps forces exchange information and coordinate activities involving unmanned aircraft. Disruptions can affect equipment that depends on the network, although the consequences vary according to the systems involved and the nature of any restriction.
Reuters reported that the slowdown hampered Ukraine’s attack and air-defence drone missions against Russia. The report did not establish that all Ukrainian military communications were cut off.
The episode highlights Ukraine’s dependence on infrastructure operated by a private company. Governments can negotiate access to commercial technology, but such arrangements do not necessarily give them unrestricted control over the provider’s technical decisions or terms of service.
Starlink and Starshield are different services
Starlink is SpaceX’s commercial satellite internet service, while Starshield is its government and national-security system, built on the Starlink satellite constellation. Although the services are related, they have different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.
Al Jazeera reported that Rubio had distinguished between the two systems. “Starlink is a commercial product, okay? And so it’s regulated and handled as a commercial product. Starshield is a defence product, a military product,” he said.
Rubio also said Ukraine had requested access to Starshield for strikes deep inside Russia but did not have access to it at the time. He described the request as “under discussion”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said both Starlink and Starshield had been disrupted in Ukraine, while Rubio disputed the account of a deliberate restriction and said Ukraine did not have access to Starshield at the time. Rubio’s account and the Ukrainian position therefore differ over the systems involved and the nature of the restrictions.
What the dispute means for Washington and Kyiv
The dispute raises questions about accountability when privately operated technology supports military operations. For Ukraine, reliable satellite connectivity is important to battlefield communications and drone missions. For Washington, the controversy highlights the difficulty of separating commercial decisions from their military and diplomatic consequences.
The key questions remain unresolved: who authorised the reported restrictions, whether the Starshield order and Starlink slowdown were connected, and whether US officials influenced either decision. Rubio’s remarks set out the administration’s position, but the available reporting does not settle these questions.