Putin calls Elon Musk a “real genius” as Russia develops a rival to Starlink.
Russia plans to begin Rassvet satellite internet services in 2027.
Starlink’s role in Ukraine highlights the strategic importance of satellite communications.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Elon Musk a “real genius” as Russia develops its own satellite internet network to rival SpaceX’s Starlink, acknowledging the gap between Moscow’s ambitions and the US company’s established network.
Putin made the remarks on Wednesday, 28 October, during a presentation by Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev on Russia’s satellite programme. Reuters reported that Shadayev said Russia had launched more than 30 satellites as it works towards building a network comparable to Starlink, which operates thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit.
“Just a second, I want to point out this is just our first step. Elon Musk is a genius, he’s just a real genius,” Putin said, according to Reuters.
The remarks also come amid scrutiny of Starlink’s role in Ukraine, where the satellite network has supported military communications and drone operations during Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Putin acknowledged the difference in scale between the two programmes, saying Russia had only begun developing its network independently. He also called for coordination with the United States to prevent interference between satellite systems operating in orbit.
“We are in close contact with our American partners — including Mr Musk — because it is very important, in orbit, not to get in each other’s way and to maintain a certain level of discipline and order,” Putin said.
Russia’s Rassvet network targets 2027 launch
Russia’s planned satellite internet network, Rassvet, is being developed by aerospace company Bureau 1440. The low-Earth-orbit constellation is intended to provide broadband connectivity, including in remote areas where conventional telecommunications infrastructure is difficult or expensive to build.
According to Anadolu Agency, Rassvet is scheduled to begin service in 2027. Bureau 1440 launched its first production batch of 16 satellites in March and sent a second batch into orbit in July. The company plans to deploy 292 satellites, including spares, by 2030, with the possibility of expanding the constellation to 924 satellites if demand grows.
The project forms part of Moscow’s effort to reduce its dependence on foreign communications and satellite infrastructure. Its intended users include individuals, mobile operators, transport companies and industrial facilities.
Anadolu Agency reported that the programme is expected to receive 103 billion roubles from Russia’s federal budget and around 329 billion roubles from the company’s own resources through 2030.
However, Russia’s planned constellation remains far smaller than Starlink’s. Reuters reported that Shadayev cited more than 5,000 Starlink satellites in orbit as Putin acknowledged that Russia was only beginning to build its own network.
Ukraine war highlights strategic importance of Starlink
The race to develop satellite internet has implications beyond civilian broadband. Starlink has become an important part of Ukraine’s battlefield communications, supporting military coordination and drone operations. Its role has also highlighted the risks of relying on a privately operated network during an active war.
Reuters reported that restrictions on satellite connectivity earlier in October disrupted some Ukrainian military operations, including efforts to intercept Russian attack drones. Ukraine later said the services were functioning again. Starshield is a separate satellite communications service built using Starlink technology for US government and military users.
Reuters reported that Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating SpaceX’s terms of service. Neither Musk nor the US government accepted responsibility for imposing the speed restrictions, according to Reuters.
For Russia, Rassvet is intended to expand domestic satellite internet access and reduce reliance on foreign communications infrastructure. Its planned deployment will determine whether Moscow can develop a network capable of competing with Starlink’s established reach.