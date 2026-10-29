At least 68 people were killed when a Renfe train collided with a stationary Iryo train in central Spain on Wednesday.
Trade union CSIF demanded Transport Minister Oscar Puente’s resignation, citing safety concerns and excessive working hours at rail infrastructure manager Adif.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised an investigation as Spain began three days of national mourning following its second fatal railway disaster this year.
Spain’s trade union CSIF has demanded the resignation of Transport Minister Oscar Puente following a train collision that killed at least 68 people and injured dozens in the country’s second fatal railway disaster in less than a year. The union has called for an urgent, rigorous and transparent investigation into the accident, which occurred in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha on Wednesday.
The collision has renewed scrutiny of railway safety, infrastructure maintenance and working conditions at Spain’s rail network operator. The government has announced three days of national mourning beginning Thursday, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised a thorough investigation into the disaster.
CSIF Accuses Minister Of Making Employee A Scapegoat
In a statement on social media platform X, CSIF accused Puente of attempting to shift responsibility for the collision onto a railway employee rather than taking accountability for the disaster. The union described the employee responsible for traffic operations at rail infrastructure manager Adif as a potential “scapegoat”.
The union also urged the government to respect the ongoing investigation and uphold the presumption of innocence of the official responsible for rail traffic operations.
CSIF said it had warned in September about excessive working hours in Adif’s schedules. It called for greater investment in railway infrastructure, maintenance, network upgrades and safety measures to prevent further accidents.
Puente declined to answer questions about whether he would resign following the collision.
What Happened In The Train Collision?
The collision occurred on Wednesday in Castilla-La Mancha, when a train operated by state-owned Renfe struck the rear of a stationary train belonging to private operator Iryo.
At least 68 people were killed, while dozens more were injured. Rescue workers continued searching through the wreckage for additional victims, making the accident Europe’s deadliest railway disaster since 2013.
Puente said an automatic control system had failed along 69 kilometres of track, bringing trains to a halt. However, the control centre subsequently resumed traffic under circumstances the minister described as “inexplicable”.
The Renfe train travelled approximately 25 kilometres before colliding with the stationary Iryo service.
The circumstances surrounding the control system failure and the decision to resume traffic are expected to form part of the investigation into the accident.
Sanchez Promises Investigation Into Disaster
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the tragedy would be investigated and that the government would address any failures identified during the inquiry.
Speaking in a televised address near the accident site south of Madrid, Sanchez said the country was mourning the victims and expressed solidarity with their families. Emergency services continued working at the site to assist those affected and coordinate rescue efforts.
Sanchez also said the causes of the two fatal railway accidents recorded in Spain this year appeared to be unrelated. However, he acknowledged the need to strengthen safety measures and restore public confidence in the country’s high-speed rail network.
“If we need to further strengthen safety in order to rebuild confidence in our high-speed rail system, we will do so,” Sanchez said, adding that two such accidents in one year were unacceptable.
The opposition People’s Party cancelled its campaign events for the day ahead of an election scheduled for next month.
Second Fatal Railway Disaster In A Year
The latest collision comes as Spain continues to investigate a separate train accident in the southern part of the country in January, which killed 46 people.
The two disasters have intensified scrutiny of railway safety and the maintenance of the country’s high-speed rail infrastructure. CSIF has called for improvements to the network and working conditions, alongside increased investment in safety and maintenance.
The government has said the latest collision will be investigated independently of the January accident, with Sanchez pledging to address any shortcomings identified.
Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline
The Indian Embassy in Madrid has asked Indian nationals who were travelling on the trains involved in the collision near Urda in Toledo on October 28, or their relatives, to contact the mission for assistance.
In a post on X, the embassy issued emergency contact details following the accident.
Indian nationals and their relatives can contact the embassy at +34 650 339 008 or email cons.madrid@mea.gov.in.
The embassy urged affected Indian nationals and their families to get in touch with the mission for assistance.