At Least 4 Dead, 50 Injured After Rehman Baba Express Derails in Multan

A train derailment in Pakistan killed four and injured dozens.
Rescuers cut open cars and rushed victims to Multan.
Authorities arranged alternative transport and ordered an official probe.
At least four people were killed, and more than 50 were injured on Tuesday after all 14 coaches of a Rehman Baba Express train derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in central Pakistan.
The train was near Sher Shah Bridge in central Pakistan when it derailed, Reuters reported. Rescuers had to cut open one train car to help get people out. The victims and injured passengers were brought to a hospital in Multan, Pakistan.
Officials ordered an investigation into what caused the crash and arranged buses and another train to help stranded travellers. That replacement train later left Sher Shah Railway Station with over 500 passengers on board, according to Reuters.
Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi confirmed that four passengers died in the accident. He appointed an official to lead the investigation into what happened.
“We have appointed the FGIR to probe the incident. However, I cannot confirm that five passengers have died, as the railway’s divisional superintendent in Multan has reported four deaths,” Abbasi told Dawn.
The train driver Rizwan Abbas said the train was speeding to 100 kilometres per hour when it derailed. He said the the was in working order.
He said he applied the brakes and managed to bring the train to a stop. “When I got out of the locomotive and looked back, I saw that the passenger coaches had derailed and were lying off the tracks. It was horrible,” he said. He further added, “The signal was clear, and as I was passing through the Sher Shah station area, I suddenly felt a push,” to Dawn.
A replacement train carrying over 500 passengers left Sher Shah Station to help people continue their trip. Local officials in Multan also set up buses for anyone who preferred to travel by road instead.
A series of train derailments over the past year has raised serious concerns about safety and poor maintenance across Pakistan’s railway system.
On October 1 alone, three separate incidents occurred: the Shalimar Express and Pakistan Express both went off the tracks and narrowly avoided major disasters, while the Jaffar Express suffered a minor accident on the tracks near Gujar Khan.