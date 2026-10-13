UN Calls For Accountability Over Civilian Deaths In Pakistan’s Attacks On Afghanistan: Report

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has called for accountability over civilian deaths in Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan.
Bennett also demanded justice for victims and families affected by the reported attack on a drug treatment centre in Kabul.
Any determination of war crimes or individual responsibility would depend on credible investigations and evidence.
UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has called for accountability over civilian deaths in Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan, warning that war crimes may have been committed. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Bennett also demanded justice for victims of the reported attack on a drug treatment centre in Kabul.
Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, stressed that civilian casualties caused by Pakistani military operations must be investigated and those responsible held accountable if violations of international humanitarian law are established.
He said Afghan civilians, including women and children killed in the attacks, and their families were entitled to justice. He also called for accountability over the attack on the Kabul drug treatment facility, saying victims and their families deserved answers.
UN Rapporteur Calls For Probe Into Civilian Casualties
Bennett’s remarks come amid concerns over civilian casualties during cross-border hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The reported strike on a drug treatment facility in Kabul has also raised questions about the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflict.
International humanitarian law requires parties to a conflict to distinguish between civilians and combatants and take all feasible precautions to minimise civilian harm. Deliberate attacks on civilians, indiscriminate strikes and disproportionate attacks may constitute war crimes, depending on the circumstances and available evidence.
Bennett’s call for accountability underscores the need for credible investigations into the reported attacks, including the circumstances surrounding civilian deaths and whether military operations complied with international law.
ICC Jurisdiction Depends On Legal Requirements
The demand for accountability also raises questions about the role of international justice mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court (ICC), in investigating alleged crimes committed during the conflict.
However, the ICC’s ability to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes depends on whether the relevant jurisdictional requirements are met. Its involvement is not automatic, and any potential case would require an assessment of the applicable law and available evidence.
A determination that war crimes occurred, as well as who bears individual criminal responsibility, would depend on the findings of investigations and the evidence established under the relevant legal standards.