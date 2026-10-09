US Imposes Sanctions On ICC Hours After Former Judge Wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court, escalating its confrontation with the tribunal over investigations involving American and Israeli officials
ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan condemned the move, saying it would not halt the court’s investigations or prosecutions
The announcement came hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law
The United States imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, widening Washington’s campaign against the tribunal over its investigations involving American and Israeli officials, Reuters reported.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the sanctions were intended to prevent the court from prosecuting Americans and cut off resources that allow it to operate.
“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,” Rubio said in a statement. “We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate.”
Sanctions Expanded
The latest measures go beyond the targeted sanctions previously imposed on individual ICC judges and prosecutors. They could affect companies providing services to the court, including financial, insurance and technology services, as US sanctions generally restrict American businesses from dealing with designated entities.
Rubio said the administration had delayed imposing sanctions on the institution while giving the ICC and countries party to its founding Rome Statute an opportunity to address Washington’s concerns. He said those efforts had not produced the required outcome.
“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” Rubio said, urging US allies that are members of the court to “rein in” the institution.
The US Treasury subsequently issued four general licences allowing certain transactions involving the ICC’s telecommunications, software and pension payments, as well as transactions linked to people detained by the court. The exemptions provide limited relief from the restrictions announced on Friday, Reuters reported.
Court Rejects Move
ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan condemned the sanctions, saying they would not halt the court’s investigations or prosecutions.
“The sanctions are intended to undermine the rule of law internationally and the work that an independent judicial institution is doing,” Khan told Reuters. “Our work will continue across all our situations, our investigations and our prosecutions.”
Established in 2002, the ICC prosecutes individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression under its jurisdiction. The court has 125 member countries, including all European Union states, but the United States is not a member.
Washington has opposed the ICC’s investigation into American military personnel over alleged conduct in Afghanistan, although the court has since closed that investigation. The Trump administration has also condemned arrest warrants issued against Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Nobel Context
The sanctions announcement came on the day South African jurist Navi Pillay received the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Pillay served as a judge on the ICC’s Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008.
The Nobel committee said the award was intended to serve as a reminder at a time when judges and institutions of international law were facing political attacks. It described accountability for war crimes and justice for victims of abuse as essential to a peaceful world.
The timing adds to tensions between Washington and European governments that support the court. ICC officials had already begun preparing for broader sanctions, including shifting some office computers away from Microsoft software to open-source alternatives and making new arrangements for banking and health insurance.
The sanctions now place further pressure on the court’s ability to operate, even as its leadership insists that its investigations and prosecutions will continue.