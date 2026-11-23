Trump says he convinced Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang.
Board says US officials found no national security risk.
Huang's return sent Nvidia shares higher after last week's losses.
US President Donald Trump has said that he ‘convinced’ Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO of the company.
Nvidia has brought Jensen Huang back as its CEO and president after he stepped down earlier this month following allegations about his personal relationships. The company's board unanimously approved his return after holding several meetings and discussions with him.
Reacting to the reinstatement of Huang, Trump said, “I spoke to them, let me just put it that way, and I convinced them, and I must tell you, it was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago,” according to CNBC.
Trump's admission that he played a role in Nvidia's decision to bring back Huang makes an unusual move by a US president to influence the leadership decision of a major company.
Huang's return as CEO also sent Nvidia shares higher, helping the stock market recover from last week's losses.
Trump also said, “I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," according to CNBC. He further added that “And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the company, because that was, to me, a very important part of our country.”
Nvidia Says It Took Decision After Inputs From US Officials
In its statement on Monday, Nvidia said it had received assurances from senior US government officials about Huang, but did not mention Trump by name.
The board said it had considered input from senior levels of the US government before making its decision and was confident that Huang's return would not pose any national security risk.
Trump said his administration had assured Nvidia that Huang, who was accused of having an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, did not pose a threat to national security.
Huang's return comes at a time when Nvidia remains central to the US technology sector and the global race for artificial intelligence. After the board cleared his reinstatement, the focus now shifts to how he leads the company amid continuing scrutiny over national security questions and its business ties with China.