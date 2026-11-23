Wes Bryant, a former Air Force master sergeant who worked in a Pentagon office focused on reducing civilian harm in military operations, told CNN he was approached by a purported Malaysian think tank called MRDA after leaving government employment. He eventually accepted $1,200 to prepare a report on how the Trump administration might approach a security agreement with Australia and the UK. He used publicly available information, but said the recruiter subsequently pressed him to improve the report, which he interpreted as an attempt to obtain more sensitive material. Citizen Lab described MRDA as likely China-related, while cautioning that it had not found conclusive digital evidence linking the organisation directly to the Chinese government.