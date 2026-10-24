Himanshu Bhau was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas and is now in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody
He is wanted in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in cases involving murder, extortion, kidnapping, forgery, criminal conspiracy and cheating
Haryana Police’s special task force tipped off US authorities, leading to the detention of Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria
The FBI has arrested Himanshu Bhau in the US, taking into custody an Indian gangster wanted in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over murder, extortion, kidnapping and related crimes. Bhau is 24 and also goes by Himanshu Ritoliya, Livemint reported.
Bhau is accused of running a large criminal syndicate from abroad and is a rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is wanted in several cases involving extortion, kidnapping, murder, forgery, criminal conspiracy and cheating.
Officials said US authorities detained him after a tip-off from Haryana Police's special task force. The arrest has put Bhau among India's most wanted fugitives while he is accused of directing gang activity from outside the country.
Wanted Across States
He is wanted in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The cases against him cover extortion, kidnapping, murder, forgery, criminal conspiracy and cheating.
Bhau was born in Rohtak, Haryana. In August 2023, Interpol issued a Red Notice asking member countries to take action if he was found in any of their jurisdictions.
Cash rewards have also been announced for his arrest. Haryana Police offered ₹1.55 lakh for information leading to his arrest, while the Central Government put up ₹2.5 lakh and Delhi Police offered ₹1 lakh.
Crime Trail Abroad
Bhau's move into crime began when he was 17, after he allegedly tried to murder an enemy.
He was arrested in that case but escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in Hisar in 2020. Since then, he is believed to have grown into organised crime and become one of the country's most wanted gangsters.
Investigators believe he left India for Portugal using forged documents and kept running his syndicate from abroad. He had spent more than two years hiding in Canada before his US arrest.
Bhau and gangster Neeraj Faridpuria were taken into custody in Las Vegas by ICE and the FBI after a tip-off from Haryana Police STF, the report said. The US detainee locator later listed two Indian-born men, Himanshu Sigroha and Neeraj Kaushik, at the Henderson Detention Center in Nevada.
Their cases are being handled by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Las Vegas. An earlier Hindustan Times report, cited by Livemint, said Bhau fled India in 2022 after his name surfaced in three murder cases over a span of 25 days, and that Delhi Police believed he moved through Dubai and Portugal before reaching the US.
The opening description identified Bhau as 24, while officials cited later in the report described him as 26.
Gang Rivalries And Attacks
The Bhau gang has links to other criminal groups. It is said to have close ties to the Neeraj Bawana and Bambiha gangs, and it is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Police believe the group recruits young men and local shooters through social media. That network has drawn attention in several high-profile attacks.
One killing drew particular attention. In September, the gang claimed responsibility in a social media post for the daylight killing of gym trainer Vijay Kumar in South Delhi's Aya Nagar.
Kumar, who also owned the gym, was shot dead on September 14 after men lured him outside. Two bike-borne attackers opened fire, and he was hit by around 15 bullets. Police said he was the third person killed in an ongoing rivalry between two families in the area.
The gang also surfaced in the attack on YouTuber Elvish Yadav's home in Gurgaon. Two sharpshooters were arrested after police learned they were regrouping in Delhi for another attack, and the suspects said they acted on the orders of jailed gangster Neeraj Faridpuria and Himanshu Bhau.
According to the report, the gang arranged weapons, funds and logistics for the attack on Yadav's house on August 17, 2025. In another case, a close aide of Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazilpuria, was gunned down in Gurgaon, and gangster Sunil Sardhaniya claimed responsibility in a social media post. Sardhaniya is allegedly linked to the Bhau gang.
The gang was also tied to the 2024 Burger King shootout in Rajouri Garden in which a 26-year-old man was killed. Bhau claimed responsibility on social media, saying that "the victim was involved in the 2020 murder of their associate Shakti Dad."