Gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter in Bulandshahr during a joint operation by the UP STF and Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.
Police said he was wanted in two Delhi murder cases and carried a ₹50,000 reward.
Investigators identified him as the prime accused in the November 16 killing of Sameer in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area.
Gangster Naseem Durrani, linked with Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, was killed in an encounter in Bulandshahr on Friday. The operation was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, officials said.
Durrani, a resident of Ghaziabad, was wanted in two murder cases in Delhi and carried a reward of ₹50,000. Police identified him as the prime accused in the November 16 killing of Sameer, who was shot outside an office linked to Delhi minister Kapil Mishra in the Sonia Vihar area.
After the shooting, Delhi Police examined CCTV footage from the area, while crime and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. Durrani emerged as the prime suspect during the investigation, officials said.
Police Say Durrani Opened Fire
Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mishra of the Noida STF said the task force received information from an informer that Durrani was hiding in the Sikandrabad police station area and was planning to flee, Hindustan Times reported.
“When the STF team surrounded him, he opened fire at the police personnel in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated, and he sustained bullet injuries,” Mishra said.
Durrani was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. The joint operation involved personnel from the UP STF and Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. Further details about the exchange of fire were not immediately available.
Police Cite Alleged Underworld Links
Police said more than 25 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery, had been registered against Durrani. They also said that he had links to D-Company and had been in contact with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel.
According to police, Durrani was assigned a contract in 2016-17 to kill gangster Chhota Rajan, who was then lodged in Tihar jail. Police sources also accused him of involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Pakistan-born author and commentator Tarek Fatah.
The allegations concerning Durrani’s underworld links and the alleged assassination plots have not been tested in court.