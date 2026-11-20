Pakistan's Minister Musadik Malik arrives in New Delhi to lead Islamabad's delegation to the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day forum at Purana Qila on November 20.
Malik's visit is the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's May 2023 visit.
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, arrived in New Delhi on Friday to lead his country's delegation to the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, marking the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to India since May 2023.
The three-day forum, being held from November 20 to 22 at Purana Qila, aims to celebrate the region's interconnected civilisational heritage, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the gathering at around 5:30 pm on Friday and address the participants, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
The initiative builds on Modi's proposal at the 2025 SCO summit in Tianjin, China, to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the organisation's framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration, the PIB said.
Pakistan To Highlight Its Civilisational Heritage
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced on November 14 that Malik had been nominated to represent the country at the forum. The ministry said Islamabad remained committed to "promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect".
Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday that Malik would share the country's perspective on the importance of dialogue among civilisations and its contribution to this area of diplomacy. His address will also highlight Pakistan's role in the SCO and its diverse civilisational and cultural heritage, the ministry said, according to PTI.
Malik's visit comes amid strained relations between India and Pakistan following the four-day military conflict in May 2025. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, then Pakistan's foreign minister, was the last Pakistani minister to visit India when he travelled to Goa in May 2023 for an SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting, Reuters reported.
India had initially invited Pakistan's National Heritage and Culture Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi to the forum, but Islamabad nominated Malik instead, The Indian Express reported.
The Pakistani delegation will participate in the forum's thematic sessions and engage with representatives of other SCO member states on the sidelines. Pakistan is also chairing the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026–27 and is scheduled to host the next summit in Islamabad in 2027, according to PTI and Pakistan's Press Information Department.