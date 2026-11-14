Pakistan To Send Minister Musadik Malik To India For SCO Forum, First Such Visit In Over Three Years

Speaking to reporters at Bharat Mandapam, Shekhawat was asked whether sensitive issues involving Pakistan and China, including terrorism, the border and bilateral disputes, could come up at the forum. According to reports, he said the focus would remain on cultural and civilisational ties rather than geopolitical differences. He argued that India and Pakistan share a common historical and cultural evolution despite their political separation, and said he saw little possibility of differences on that subject. “Their evolution has happened parallelly with us,” he reportedly said of Pakistan.