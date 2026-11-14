The Central Tibetan Administration has maintained that the succession is a matter of religious tradition, not political appointment. Spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Tenzin Lekshay, said the Dalai Lama had affirmed that the institution would continue and entrusted the Gaden Phodrang Trust with the authority to recognise his reincarnation. “Since the reincarnation is a unique and deeply rooted spiritual tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, His Holiness has entrusted the Gaden Phodrang Trust with the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation,” the spokesperson told Outlook. The CTA added that the Dalai Lama continues to dedicate himself to the well-being of humanity, describing his legacy in terms of “peace, nonviolence, justice, equality, and global harmony”.