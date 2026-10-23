Supplies including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, about 3,000 tents and folding beds, plus flashlights and winter clothing have reached the region. Xinhua said communication has been cut in part of the area. Local railway authorities halted trains through the region as an emergency step. Rockfalls from the quake led officials to close a stretch of National Highway 317, leaving it open only to emergency, rescue and official support vehicles while crews cleared debris, Xinhua reported. Intermittent snow is expected over the next three days in the quake zone, Xinhua reported. CCTV said it was the biggest earthquake in the region in five years, and the broadcaster said a level-III earthquake disaster emergency response was also activated.