Rice Rescues Gunners In Munich: Arsenal Fight Back To Claim Thrilling 2-2 UEFA Champions League Draw Against Bayern

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Bayern Munich and Arsenal shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Substitute Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 25th minute after Bukayo Saka was forced off early with an injury, but Alphonso Davies equalized ten minutes later off a fine pass from Harry Kane. The hosts completed the turnaround hour into the match when Harry Kane converted a 61st-minute penalty following a handball in the box. However, Mikel Arteta's side fought back, with Declan Rice smashing home an 82nd-minute equalizer from Viktor Gyökeres' setup to seal a crucial away point. The result keeps Arsenal 7th in the table with seven points from three matches, while Bayern sit 14th on five points. Gunners goalkeeper David Raya made key late saves—including denying a winner from Jurriën Timber at the other end—to preserve Arsenal's 15-game unbeaten run in the Champions League league phase.

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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Bayern's Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane, left, and Arsenal's Declan Rice talk after the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Arsenals Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Arsenals Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Declan Rice
Arsenal's Declan Rice scores his side's second goal against Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal during the Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Harry Kane
Bayern's Harry Kane scores a goal from a penalty during the Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Manuel Neuer
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saves shot by Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Arsenals Ezri Konsa
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa clears the ball in front of Bayern's Harry Kane during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Bayerns Ismael Saibari
Bayern's Ismael Saibari, front, and Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League highlights-Bayerns Alphonso Davies
Bayern's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring first goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern and Arsenal in Munich Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

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