Rice Rescues Gunners In Munich: Arsenal Fight Back To Claim Thrilling 2-2 UEFA Champions League Draw Against Bayern

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 22 October 2026 5:48 pm

Bayern Munich and Arsenal shared the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Substitute Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 25th minute after Bukayo Saka was forced off early with an injury, but Alphonso Davies equalized ten minutes later off a fine pass from Harry Kane. The hosts completed the turnaround hour into the match when Harry Kane converted a 61st-minute penalty following a handball in the box. However, Mikel Arteta's side fought back, with Declan Rice smashing home an 82nd-minute equalizer from Viktor Gyökeres' setup to seal a crucial away point. The result keeps Arsenal 7th in the table with seven points from three matches, while Bayern sit 14th on five points. Gunners goalkeeper David Raya made key late saves—including denying a winner from Jurriën Timber at the other end—to preserve Arsenal's 15-game unbeaten run in the Champions League league phase.