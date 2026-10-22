Harry Brook Smashes Record 114-Ball Double Century As England Pile Up Monstrous 429 Against Sri Lanka

Harry Brook rewrote the ODI record books in Rawalpindi, hitting the fastest double hundred in the format’s history against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan tri-series. He reached 200 off 114 balls, passing Shubman Gill’s record, which stood for only three weeks. Gill had taken 117 balls against the West Indies in Guwahati. It was also England’s first ODI double century. Brook is only the second non-opener to reach the mark, after Glenn Maxwell.