Harry Brook Smashes Record 114-Ball Double Century As England Pile Up Monstrous 429 Against Sri Lanka

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Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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England captain Harry Brook smashed the fastest double century in ODI history off just 114 balls, shattering Shubman Gill's record to become England's first-ever double centurion in the format

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Sri Lanka vs England ODI Tri Series 2026 Harry Brook Double Century Record
Harry Brook smashed the fastest double century in ODI history, reaching 200 off just 114 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Photo: englandcricket/X
Summary of this article

  • Harry Brook smashed the fastest double century in ODI history, reaching 200 off just 114 balls against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

  • His monstrous knock of 202 (off 115 balls) included 21 fours and 10 sixes, propelling England to a colossal total of 429/4

  • Brook broke Shubman Gill's short-lived record and became the first English batter to score an ODI double hundred

Harry Brook rewrote the ODI record books in Rawalpindi, hitting the fastest double hundred in the format’s history against Sri Lanka in the Pakistan tri-series. He reached 200 off 114 balls, passing Shubman Gill’s record, which stood for only three weeks. Gill had taken 117 balls against the West Indies in Guwahati. It was also England’s first ODI double century. Brook is only the second non-opener to reach the mark, after Glenn Maxwell.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field. England’s openers gave them a solid platform, but England slipped to 85 for 2 in the 16th over, before Brook added 159 for the third wicket with Joe Root.

He brought up his fifty off 42 balls and his hundred off 75. The captain then moved up a gear. His 150 came in 97 balls, and he and Will Jacks added 200 in just 54 balls for the fourth wicket. Brook cleared the rope off the Sri Lankan seamers with ease, and Eshan Malinga went for 91 runs in his 10 overs.

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Brook finally fell for 202 off the last ball of the innings, caught off Janith Liyanage, after 21 fours and 10 sixes. England finished on 429 for 4, with Brook and Jacks adding 185 for the fourth wicket. The knock goes well beyond his previous ODI best. He had made 136 off 66 balls against the same opponents in Colombo earlier this year.

The innings came at a vital time for both sides. England and Sri Lanka arrived in Rawalpindi after losing their respective opening games against hosts Pakistan.

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