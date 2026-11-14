PAK Vs SL 1st Test: Debutant Saqib Khan Stars With Seven-Wicket Haul As Rawalpindi Clash Ends In Draw

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Pakistan and Sri Lanka played out a draw in the opening Test of their ICC World Test Championship series in Rawalpindi after five days of action. Pakistan ended the final day at 284/8 in their second innings, with Saud Shakeel narrowly missing out on a century after being dismissed for 97. Earlier, Sri Lanka had secured a 12-run first-innings advantage by posting 446 in response to Pakistan's 434/9 declared, with Dhananjaya de Silva (167) and Kusal Mendis (119) scoring centuries. Saqib Khan, who picked up seven wickets on his Test debut, was named Player of the Match.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, shakes hand with Pakistan's Babar Azam on the end of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Saud Shakeel
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel reacts after losing his wicket during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Pakistans Saud Shakeel
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Milan Rathnayaka
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayaka, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-
Ground staff cover the field after rain start which stop the play of the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Sri Lankas Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Tayyab Arif during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Pakistans Saqib Khan
Pakistan's Saqib Khan walks off the field after taking seven wickets during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Pakistans Saqib Khan
Pakistan's Saqib Khan appeals for an LBW against Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis follows the ball after playing a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Sri Lankas Dhananjaya de Silva
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, left, celebrates with Kusal Mendis after scoring 150 runs during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring a hundred during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Sri Lankas Dhananjaya de Silva
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Cricket match highlights-Pakistans Mohammad Abbas,
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

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