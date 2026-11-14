PAK Vs SL 1st Test: Debutant Saqib Khan Stars With Seven-Wicket Haul As Rawalpindi Clash Ends In Draw

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 November 2026 5:07 pm

Pakistan and Sri Lanka played out a draw in the opening Test of their ICC World Test Championship series in Rawalpindi after five days of action. Pakistan ended the final day at 284/8 in their second innings, with Saud Shakeel narrowly missing out on a century after being dismissed for 97. Earlier, Sri Lanka had secured a 12-run first-innings advantage by posting 446 in response to Pakistan's 434/9 declared, with Dhananjaya de Silva (167) and Kusal Mendis (119) scoring centuries. Saqib Khan, who picked up seven wickets on his Test debut, was named Player of the Match.